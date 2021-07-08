City Of Alton Sets Tentative Dates For Alton Splash Pad Ribbon Cut/Opening

ALTON - The new Alton Splash Pad has a tentative ribbon cutting set for 1 p.m. on July 16, 2021, and an opening the day after at 10 a.m., but Alton Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes explained today water tanks for the project have not arrived. Haynes stressed the dates set for next week are tentative and said if the tanks aren’t in place in time the ribbon cutting and opening would be delayed. Haynes said as soon as the tanks are in place, and everything is completed, the official Continue Reading