WATCH: Julio Urias earns 11th win as Los Angeles Dodgers beat Miami Marlins

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 13 days ago

Julio Urias won his major league-leading 11th game of the season, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a slump-breaking 6-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon.

The Marlins, who are in last place in the National League East, had surprised the reigning World Series champion Dodgers by beating them in the first three games of the series.

Los Angeles won the series finale with the help of a five-run fifth inning. Chris Taylor led the Dodgers’ offense, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

Urias (11-3) had been tied for the lead in wins with Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs and Aaron Civale of the Cleveland Indians. But Hendricks and Civale were idle on Thursday, and Urias took advantage by allowing five hits, two walks and one run in seven innings. He struck out nine.

Sandy Alcantara (5-8) took the loss, allowing seven hits, one walk and five runs, three earned. He fanned five and lasted four innings — his shortest outing since he pitched just 1 1/3 innings against the Dodgers on May 14.

Miami opened the scoring in the bottom of the first as leadoff batter Jazz Chisholm Jr. blasted a 2-0 fastball 446 feet to right center. It was the dynamic rookie’s 10th homer of the season.

The Dodgers tied the score in the fourth, plating an unearned run. Leadoff batter Matt Beaty reached on third baseman Jon Berti’s throwing error. Beaty then stole second and scored on Taylor’s two-out single on a 2-2 changeup.

Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Los Angeles took a 6-1 lead in the fifth, getting an RBI single by Beaty, Will Smith’s sacrifice fly and Taylor’s RBI double. In addition, two runs scored on a fielding error by second baseman Chisholm.

The Marlins’ best chances for more runs came when they singled twice in each of the sixth and eighth innings. But Urias got out of the jam in the sixth and reliever Blake Treinen did the same in the eighth.

Miami went down in order in the ninth against Garrett Cleavinger.

–Field Level Media

