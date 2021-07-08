Cancel
Video Games

Demon Slayer Game Shows Off New PS5 Gameplay During State Of Play

By Michael Higham
Gamespot
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation's State of Play premiered and showed off many upcoming titles including the video game adaptation of the popular manga and anime series Demon Slayer. Fully titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles, it covers two story arcs: main character Tanjiro's Unwavering Resolve arc and the Mugen Train arc. In the trailer below, you can see more of the third-person action game which showcased combat and exploration.

