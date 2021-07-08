Cancel
‘Loki’: How ‘Zodiac’ Influenced Shooting the TVA in Marvel’s Trippy God of Mischief Series

By Bill Desowitz, @BillDesowitz
IndieWire
When cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw (“Mainstream”) first interviewed with Kate Herron (“Daybreak”) about shooting “Loki,” it was the first time that a director presented her with a look book. Normally, it’s the other way around during prep. Of course, there were stills from “Blade Runner” and “Brazil,” but also “Zodiac,” which figured most prominently in discussions about the central location: the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA). It was definitely a retro look for this trippy sci-fi noir about alternate timelines, Loki variants, and digging deeper into Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief.

