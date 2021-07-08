‘Loki’: How ‘Zodiac’ Influenced Shooting the TVA in Marvel’s Trippy God of Mischief Series

Click image to open full character poster in a new tab. Tara Strong has voiced iconic characters like Raven on Teen Titans and Twilight Sparkle in various My Little Pony series. Those experiences gave her a sense for what characters will inspire the viewing public’s imagination. But the popularity of Loki’s Miss Minutes took her by surprise. In fact, as she told Rotten Tomatoes when we had the opportunity to speak to both her and Richard E. Grant about their audience-favorite parts in the series, everything about the lovable mascot/AI of the Time Variance Authority took her by surprise.