Saying that Microsoft’s first party has improved greatly would be underselling the massive strides it’s made in the last few years. Where once, not too long ago, Xbox had the weaker first party in the industry by far, now it’s threatening to stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Nintendo and Sony. Microsoft the Xbox Game Studios umbrella is only going to keep on expanding, but even in its current state, with nearly two dozen studios and a whole host of exciting games in development across all of them, there’s a ridiculous amount of things to look forward to. And here, we’re going to talk about all the games that are confirmed or rumoured to be in development across all Microsoft first party studios.