LOS ANGELES — This will not be the first time we have sent sympathy cards to Manny Pacquiao in advance. On August 21 Pacquiao walks into a Las Vegas ring with Errol Spence Jr., the WBC and IBF welterweight champion. Presumably he will be able to find it. He is 42 years old and has not fought since July 31, 2019, when he got a decision over Keith Thurman. Since then he has worked as a Senator in the Philippines and played basketball through the pandemic, up to four hours a day. He will not be favored to either win or reach the end of the 12th round.