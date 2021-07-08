Spotlight on the Department of Occupational Therapy

July 8, 2021 | As with the College of Health Professions as a whole, the important work of the department has continued during the COVID-19 pandemic. The second cohort of 26 students began coursework on Jan. 2, 2021. We have retained 100% of the first cohort (professional year 2s –PY2s), and they have completed two Level 1 Fieldwork experiences. The feedback from clinical instructors has been overwhelmingly positive, with most commenting on the strong clinical knowledge & excellent professional behaviors of our students. The PY2s will enter their first Level 2A Fieldwork, a 12-week emersion experience in the Fall 2021.