Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Spotlight on the Department of Occupational Therapy

By Ben Boulden
uams.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 8, 2021 | As with the College of Health Professions as a whole, the important work of the department has continued during the COVID-19 pandemic. The second cohort of 26 students began coursework on Jan. 2, 2021. We have retained 100% of the first cohort (professional year 2s –PY2s), and they have completed two Level 1 Fieldwork experiences. The feedback from clinical instructors has been overwhelmingly positive, with most commenting on the strong clinical knowledge & excellent professional behaviors of our students. The PY2s will enter their first Level 2A Fieldwork, a 12-week emersion experience in the Fall 2021.

news.uams.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Little Rock, AR
Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Therapy#Level 2a Fieldwork#Covid#Otd#Easterseals Arkansas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Republicans abandon Capitol riot probe after Pelosi rejects Jordan, Banks

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday withdrew his five nominees to serve on the special committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them. Pelosi had earlier rejected Representatives...
ABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Posted by
CNN

The White House's Covid-19 transparency problem

(CNN) — We learned this week that a White House aide had tested positive for Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated against the virus. How did we find out this information, you ask? Axios broke the story, which was quickly confirmed by CNN and virtually every other major media outlet. The White House had said nothing about it. Not a word -- until after, of course, the news had been reported. Which is a problem.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy