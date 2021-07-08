Cancel
Video Games

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch Launches September 7

By Cameron Koch
Gamespot
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIST: Forged in Shadow Torch, a stylish sidescrolling platformer that stars one gruff bunny with a big metal fist, officially has a release date--September 7, 2021. The game, described as a "dieselpunk" metroidvania by developer TiGames, is set in a world filled with anthropomorphic animals and will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC and retail for $29.99. PlayStation Plus members get 10% off when pre-ordering the game via the PlayStation Store.

