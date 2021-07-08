FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch Launches September 7

Earlier today, 2K Sports and Visual Concepts revealed the cover athletes for their upcoming NBA 2K22 video game along with a September 10th release date. Dallas Mavericks player and two-time NBA All-Star Luka Dončić is the cover athlete for both the Standard and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle Editions while iconic MVP players Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant are the cover athletes for the 75th Anniversary Edition. Lastly and equally important, Chicago Sky Forward Candice Parker was named the first female cover athlete for the series as part of the WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition available through GameStop. The reveal trailer is embedded above while further details are included below.