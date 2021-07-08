Cancel
Polson, MT

Mission Valley Animal Shelter sees increase of ‘owner surrender’ dogs

By Liz Dempsey
Char-Koosta News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDogs are being given up because they can’t move into new homes with their owners. PABLO — The Mission Valley Animal Shelter (MVAS) is now open to the public and is full of dogs and cats waiting to find a home. One of the ripple effects of COVID-19 is that the majority of dogs at the shelter are owner surrenders. Most of the dogs in the shelter are there because families moved to Montana and were unable to find a home where they could keep their animals, or because families' landlords increased their rent, leading families to find another home where they could not keep their animals.

