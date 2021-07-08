Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

The Pros and Cons of a Vladimir Tarasenko Trade

By Ryan Kennedy
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPp0K_0arOrQJN00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko has reportedly asked for a trade and while it's not entirely shocking that the right winger would be looking for a fresh start after two consecutive injury-laden seasons (he's had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career), his name does still carry a lot of heft – players who have scored 40 goals in a season these days aren't that easy to find.

For the Blues, this is not necessarily a trade they want to make. Tarasenko was drafted by St. Louis and helped the Blues to their only Stanley Cup to date in 2019. And when healthy, he's a potent offensive force. But it sounds like the relationship is at the point where it's time to move on and Blues GM Doug Armstrong must now do what is best for his franchise.

So what are the pros and cons of a Tarasenko trade?

The pro for St. Louis is that they can get significant salary cap relief in dealing the star. Tarasenko has a $7.5 million cap hit for the next two seasons and in a flat-cap world, that's a big chunk of space for a player who has only been healthy enough to contribute 24 points total in the past two seasons. It would certainly make it easier to re-sign pending UFA Jaden Schwartz, while giving Armstrong the flexibility to see what else is on the open market to augment what has been a strong roster the past few seasons.

The cons for the Blues is that Tarasenko's situation likely dulls the return St. Louis can expect in a trade. Not only is he battling back from a serious injury, but Tarasenko has a no-trade clause, so the Blues cannot simply ship him anywhere. Before his shoulder surgeries, you definitely would have given up a first-rounder, a top prospect and a roster player to get Tarasenko (or do a 1-for-1 swap in the vein of Pierre-Luc Dubois and Patrik Laine; never mind that trade didn't yield immediate dividends for the Jackets or Jets). Now? I think you're lucky to get a couple of second-rounders or a high-end prospect, but probably not both. Also, you lose the services of Tarasenko, a player we've already established is hard to replace.

The pro for a team trading for Tarasenko are obvious: If his shoulder truly got fixed on the third attempt, you're getting an extremely motivated scorer who only turns 30 in December and is under contract for two seasons. If Tarasenko can get you 35 goals and 70 points, he's certainly worth the cap hit. And if you only had to give up a couple of draft picks, why wouldn't you make that move?

The con for acquiring Tarasenko is that he could be damaged goods. You hope the shoulder is fine, but you don't really know for sure until you see how he uses his release on the ice and takes his first bone-jarring hits from competitors who wish to do him harm. Even if he's healthy enough to be in the lineup, will he be effective enough to justify a top-line role on the right wing? And what kind of conditioning can you expect from a player who has been so limited in his game load the past two seasons? You hope that Tarasenko, who has always been incredibly strong, bounces back easily and is raring to go for an 82-game season. But you won't know for sure until, say, Game 56.

So is he worth the risk? I say he's worth the gamble if you're a good team trying to get to the next level, but not necessarily a contender looking for that final piece – because there is too much risk involved with that cap hit, unless the Blues retain salary in the deal (which is a possibility) in exchange for more trade assets. Just because of Tarasenko himself, who has always been a thoughtful and hard-working talent, I hope it works out for all involved.

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Jaden Schwartz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pros And Cons#Ufa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?
NHLYardbarker

Rangers Could Get Another ‘Messier Effect’ With a Stamkos Trade

Here are a couple of the New York Rangers’ major offseason needs:. Established, top-six centerman who can score, win faceoffs and provide strong two-way play. 2. Veteran leadership for a talented but very young roster in need of direction. New general manager Chris Drury could fill both needs with one...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NHLchatsports.com

Kraken expansion lists submitted; several prominent names leaked in advance

Aug 14, 2020; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko (91) skates during warmup against the Vancouver Canucks in game two of the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. Several players have waived no-move clauses to help...
NHLPosted by
The Spun

Hockey World Reacts To The Alexander Ovechkin News

The Seattle Kraken will get their chance to pluck players off of other NHL rosters in the league’s upcoming expansion draft later this week. However, each team has been given the chance to protect a handful of their current players that won’t be eligible to be selected by the new franchise.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Sabres Scoop: Skinner, Eichel, Eklund & the NHL Draft

Welcome to another edition of Sabres Scoop, The Hockey Writers’ weekly column discussing all things Buffalo Sabres. This week, Sabres Scoop co-hosts Jordan Jacklin and Brandon Seltenrich are joined by The Charging Buffalo’s Joe Marino, and the trio sounds off on some of the biggest storylines, news, and rumors about the organization.
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

About the 2021 NHL draft

First round: 7 p.m. Friday. Rounds 2-7: 10 a.m. Saturday. Where: The draft is virtual for a second year in a row. TV: ESPN2 (first round), NHL Network (Rounds 2-7). Michigan connections: Three of the top six North American prospects, according to NHL.com, are from the University of Michigan — No. 1 Owen Power (a 6-6 defenseman), No. 3 Kent Johnson (6-1 center) and No. 6 Matthew Beniers (6-2 center).
NBASports Illustrated

Hawks Star Trae Young Takes Issue With Team USA Snub

Less than two weeks before the start of the Tokyo Games, Team USA is in the process of finding a replacement for Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who will not travel to Tokyo after being placed in health and safety protocols on Wednesday. Though it's unclear who will be tabbed as Beal's fill-in, one star player apparently is out of the running.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken linked to Brandon Tanev, Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann, Vince Dunn

The expansion lists have been submitted, and the picks will be officially announced Wednesday. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff has already heard several names that are expected to be announced. The insider tweets that the Seattle Kraken have focused on Yanni Gourde from the Tampa Bay Lightning, Brandon Tanev from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jared McCann from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vince Dunn from the St. Louis Blues. The latter would mean the Kraken pass on Vladimir Tarasenko, who was the subject of so much speculation over the past few weeks.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Tarasenko Wants New York, Vegas Pursuing Jack Eichel

The jubilation and joy of winning the Stanley Cup will be short-lived for one or more Tampa Bay Lightning players who will find themselves in the NHL trade rumors or the subject of a buyout in the coming hours. The buyout window opened on Thursday night, and a couple of Bolts could be pink-slipped. Vladimir Tarasenko and his trade demands caused a stir and debate, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a white whale, and we cast a bright spotlight on the Penguins offseason chatter.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa drives Yermin Mercedes right into early retirement

Chicago White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes has shockingly announced he is walking away from the game of baseball on Wednesday night. At the start of the 2021 season, Chicago White Sox fans were enamored by the play of rookie slugger Yermin Mercedes. But unfortunately, his career has seemingly ended before it even started.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: New Aaron Rodgers news is exciting for Bears fans

The Chicago Bears‘ greatest rival in the last one and a half decades is easily Aaron Rodgers. However, Chicago’s archnemesis is more likely to move out of the NFC North after declining an extension from the Packers that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. According to...
NHLNBC Sports

Analyzing Seattle Kraken roster after expansion draft

After weeks and months of speculation the Seattle Kraken started to build their initial roster on Wednesday with the NHL expansion draft that saw them select 30 players (one from every other NHL team, with the exception of the Vegas Golden Knights). The opening night roster will probably look very...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

2021 NHL Free Agent Predictions: Hyman, Landeskog, Yandle

We already looked at some potential landing spots of the bigger fish available in the free-agent market, including Dougie Hamilton, Taylor Hall, and Frederik Andersen. The Expansion Draft has complicated some scenarios for teams around the league and will continue to promote player movement, trades, and transactions, which will lead teams to dive into free agency to fill voids on their roster. There are still plenty of star-studded free agents who could end up on new teams and we will continue to try to pinpoint which teams these players will end up on.
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets Select Seven Pitchers On Day 2 Of MLB Draft

After the Mets got a steal in Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker at No. 10 overall, who signed a $6 million signing bonus, they loaded up on more arms in rounds 2-10 on Monday. Starting with right-hander Calvin Ziegler in the second round, the Amazins' proceeded to draft six more pitchers, which put their total at eight hurlers in the first two days.
NHLYardbarker

Seattle Kraken Select Goalie Joey Daccord From the Ottawa Senators

Daccord, along with Chris Driedger and Vitek Vanecek, was one of the three goalies the Kraken selected in the Expansion Draft on Wednesday. The Senators drafted Daccord in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft with the 199th overall pick. He had a long journey to the NHL, playing one more season in the USHL with Muskegon Lumberjacks after his draft year. He spent three seasons with Arizona State University in the NCAA before joining the Ottawa Senators late in the 2018-19 season and making one start in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He split the 2019-20 season in the ECHL with the Brampton Beast and the AHL with the Belleville Senators. He played in eight games with Ottawa last season after the club had to deal with multiple injuries in net.
NHLYardbarker

Seattle Kraken Select Yanni Gourde From the Tampa Bay Lightning

Few players in the NHL will ever have the same career trajectory as Yanni Gourde. As an undersized but highly skilled forward, Gourde went undrafted at the NHL Draft, and eventually joined the Victoriaville Tigres of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in 2009. Over the next few seasons, he honed his game before exploding onto the scene with a 124-point season in 2011-12, where he led the league in scoring and was named the MVP.
NHLchatsports.com

Wild unveil order of picks for 2021 NHL Draft

The 2021 NHL Draft is less than two weeks away and the Minnesota Wild are going to have a crazy time during the 24-hour bonanza. Aside from having five picks in the first three rounds, the Wild are now under immense pressure to get some top talent that can hopefully be with the first team in the next few years — because, you know, the Wild bought out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter and will now have giant hunks of dead cap for three consecutive years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy