Arlington Raceway played host to a night of non-stop action Saturday. Rookie driver Tayte Harazin from Redwood Falls started on the front row of the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature and stayed out front the entire distance to win his first feature in the class. Jordan Robinson stuck with him for the first 3 laps until a series of caution flags were thrown, first for the spinning 18m of Taylor Manderfield. The second was for Jed Trebelhorn in turn #2 which ended his night and the third for Scott Porter again in turn #2 which ended his night as he spun around and got hit. That gave Reilly Gruenhagen the opportunity on the restart to get by Robinson and Cory Probst went along with him. But on lap 6 Probst hit the infield tire on turn #2 and spun out. After that caution another occurred when Mason Goettl had troubles which ended his night in the pit. When the race finally resumed it was all Harazin, he had the company of Matt Olson who had moved up 9 spots but Harazin held on for the win. Probst was able to make it up to 3rd place on the last lap behind Olson.