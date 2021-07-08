Cancel
Tennessee State

Louisville WR Target Marquarius White Commits to Tennessee

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 13 days ago
(Photo of Marquarius White: Erin Nelson - Cahaba Sun)

PINSON, Ala. - Over recent weeks, the Louisville football program has been generating a fair amount of momentum. After not landing their first commitment in the Class of 2022 until late April, the Cardinals have secured four verbal pledges in the last two and a half weeks.

With that being said, Louisville is not immune to losing head-to-head recruiting battles. Marquarius White, a wide receiver for Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville and one of Louisville's top remaining targets in the cycle, announced Thursday that he has committed to Tennessee.

By the end of the recruitment for the speedy slot receiver, it boiled down to a two-school race between the Cards and Vols. Both had the luxury of not only offering early, but being one of only three schools to host him for an official visit, with the other being Virginia Tech. White is even a teammate of Louisville commit quarterback Khalib Johnson.

However, what possibly hurt Louisville was not only having to deal with a smaller class than normal, but also already addressing needs at wide receiver prior to White's commitment. In the final week of June, the Cardinals landed commitments from both Chance Morrow and Zavion Thomas.

In late April, head coach Scott Satterfield said that due to the amount of players returning for the 2021 season, that the program "may only have 10 to 12 scholarships" for the 2022 class. So far, the Cardinals are at six commitments in the class.

During his junior year, White hauled in 44 catches for 877 yards and 13 touchdowns during his junior year, averaging 19.9 yards per reception. The 5-foot-10, 155-pound prospect is a consensus top 25 prospect in the state of Alabama, and ranks as the No. 501 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

