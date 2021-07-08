Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

'We're going to plan for worst-case': Local emergency management preps for Elsa

By Erin Miller
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 13 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Thursday proved to be a slow day at the Oceanfront as beachgoers cleared the sand for Tropical Storm Elsa.

However, a little higher up on the fishing pier, Kenneth West made the most of the wind and rain.

"When the water gets rough, the fish go to biting," said fisherman West.

Visiting from Wilson, North Carolina, the self-proclaimed "hardcore fisherman" has his sights set on more than just Elsa.

"[We're looking for] big puppy drums and speckled trout and round heads. We normally do pretty good right here on the surf," he said with his fishing pole in hand.

In between afternoon downpours, other fishermen like Danny Roberts also dropped a line.

"Lightning stops us but the rain doesn't, so we're trying just to get out here in nature and do what we do," said the Virginia Beach resident.

Emergency management crews are also "doing what they do" by tracking Elsa as she moves closer.

Jim Redick, director of Norfolk's Emergency Preparedness and Response, said his team is making sure their plans are in sync.

"Elsa gives us a primary opportunity to really go through our plans and act as if this is going to be a direct hit," said Redick.

Luckily for our area, experts said it's not expected to be as severe as storms past.

Related: Virginia Beach Public Works crews clear out drains, check pump stations ahead of Elsa's arrival

However, for those who are visiting and ducking for cover, Roberts said, "I would say if you're here as a guest. hang out. Hang out - you know, let it pass, stay for the weekend and don't let it run you away."

Each city has their own alert system, so it's a good idea to download those before the storm hits.

Click here for more hurricane resources.

