Pearl River County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Pearl River by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pearl River AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EASTERN WASHINGTON PARISH IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 100 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Crossroads, or 7 miles west of Poplarville, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bogalusa, Poplarville, Varnado, Crossroads, Mcneil and Angie. This includes Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 14 and 42. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

