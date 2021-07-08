The Best of The Walking Dead Collection Premieres With 'Best of Morgan'
The Best of The Walking Dead, a collection of episodes spotlighting fan-favorite characters of The Walking Dead, is now streaming on AMC+. Released July 8 as part of the streamer's month-long Comic-Con on AMC+ package, The Best of The Walking Dead debuts weekly on Thursdays with "Best Of" edition episodes of The Walking Dead. The special playlist, launched with the best of Morgan (Lennie James), collects episodes spotlighting Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Carol (Melissa McBride), the four characters featured in the AMC+ exclusive special series The Walking Dead: Origins.comicbook.com
