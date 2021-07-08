The Best of The Walking Dead Collection Premieres With 'Best of Morgan'

The new horror film Jakob's Wife has been playing various film festivals around the world, with fans who were hoping to stream the film being in luck, as Shudder has confirmed that the film would be making its exclusive streaming debut later this summer. For those who might not be aware of Shudder, the service specializes in compelling genre content, bringing together the best in independent, foreign, and classic horror, making it the go-to destination for horror fans when they want to check out a new or beloved favorite. Check out Jakob's Wife when it starts streaming exclusively on Shudder on August 19th.