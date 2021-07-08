Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Best of The Walking Dead Collection Premieres With 'Best of Morgan'

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 13 days ago

The Best of The Walking Dead, a collection of episodes spotlighting fan-favorite characters of The Walking Dead, is now streaming on AMC+. Released July 8 as part of the streamer's month-long Comic-Con on AMC+ package, The Best of The Walking Dead debuts weekly on Thursdays with "Best Of" edition episodes of The Walking Dead. The special playlist, launched with the best of Morgan (Lennie James), collects episodes spotlighting Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Carol (Melissa McBride), the four characters featured in the AMC+ exclusive special series The Walking Dead: Origins.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Cohan
Person
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Melissa Mcbride
Person
Andrew Lincoln
Person
Lennie James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Amc#Amc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videostvweb.com

The Walking Dead Lawsuit Settled, AMC Pays Frank Darabont & CAA $200 Million

AMC will shell out big bucks to end their years-long legal battle with Frank Darabont and CAA just ahead of the final season of The Walking Dead. The network has just filed paperwork with the SEC announcing that they have paid a $200 million settlement to Darabont and CAA to put an end to the dispute once and for all. This follows the filmmaker and his agents filing a lawsuit in 2013 citing breach of contract.
TV & VideosComicBook

The Walking Dead Movie Teaser Trailer Released Two Years Ago Today: Where’s Rick Grimes?

Two years after a teaser for the untitled Walking Dead Movie revealed Rick Grimes returns only in theaters, Andrew Lincoln's zombie apocalypse survivor is still missing. The 24-second teaser, released during San Diego Comic-Con weekend two years ago today, shows a Civic Republic Military helicopter flying towards the Philadelphia skyline before unveiling a new TWD logo emblazoned with the CRM's three-circle symbol. AMC Networks and Skybound Entertainment also announced that the movie, the first in a planned trilogy centered on Rick after he disappeared in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, would be distributed in theaters by Universal Pictures rather than air on television as an AMC Original.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

AMC Reportedly Planning 5 Different Walking Dead Shows to Run Together

If you believe the AMC’s comments that The Walking Dead was in its “early stages of life” back in 2019, then the rumour we’re about to share with you probably won’t be surprising. As reported by insider Daniel Richtman, AMC is allegedly pushing to run five different versions of The Walking Dead at once.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Tales of the Walking Dead news: the series has a showrunner

While everyone is excited by all The Walking Dead season 11 content, the fandom is also waiting on any news for the Daryl and Carol spin-off, the promised movies and Tales of the Walking Dead anthology series. Comicbook.com is reporting that veteran TWD writer and producer Channing Powell will serve as showrunner for the series.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: Origins Premieres With Daryl’s Story, Season 11 Sneak Peek

Norman Reedus retells the "epic story" of zombie apocalypse survivor Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead: Origins - Daryl's Story, the first in a series of specials now streaming exclusively on AMC+. Origins charts the stories of key characters from The Walking Dead with new interviews and narrations from the actors who play them: Daryl (Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Carol (Melissa McBride). Each new episode, premiering Thursdays on AMC+, features an exclusive sneak peek at Season 11 of The Walking Dead and is accompanied by The Best of The Walking Dead, a new collection featuring fan-favorite episodes for each character.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Jericho Season 3 Available On Netflix in August 2021! The Continuity Of 2006 Show

First releasing in 2006, the CBS collection ran for 2 seasons earlier than having the plug pulled and having to proceed its life as a comic book ebook, Jericho comes from a time the place community TV was stretching past acquainted genres. It’s additionally one of many first reveals that had a huge fan campaign to deliver it again.
Posted by
Tom's Guide

The Walking Dead season 11 release date, trailer, cast, Rick Grimes return and latest news

Stick together and live — or die at the hands of zombies. The Walking Dead season 11 is the final chapter of AMC's zombie drama. And exec producer Scott Gimple says it's going to be "very, very, very, very dark." The Walking Dead season 11 already has a premiere date, several trailers and spoiler-y teasers from the cast and crew. Plus, fans are speculating about the possible return of Rick Grimes to mark the conclusion of one of the biggest series on television.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Walking Dead: Why Season 11 Is Not Coming To Netflix

The Walking Dead works to launch season 11 that will put an end to one of the most iconic series of recent years. AMC’s post-apocalyptic horror hit will release in the next few days, but this year there will be a significant change for fans who follow him on Netflix because the episodes will not be included in the platform. What happened?
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead season 10 Steelbook, Zavvi exclusive

The Walking Dead has a little less than a month until the premiere of the final season airs on AMC. Many fans are purchasing memorabilia to add to their collections before the series ends. Season 10 of the series will have a Steelbook release in November. This will be a great item to add to any TWD fans collection.
MoviesComicBook

Jakob's Wife Gets Shudder Premiere Date

The new horror film Jakob's Wife has been playing various film festivals around the world, with fans who were hoping to stream the film being in luck, as Shudder has confirmed that the film would be making its exclusive streaming debut later this summer. For those who might not be aware of Shudder, the service specializes in compelling genre content, bringing together the best in independent, foreign, and classic horror, making it the go-to destination for horror fans when they want to check out a new or beloved favorite. Check out Jakob's Wife when it starts streaming exclusively on Shudder on August 19th.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

AMC releases first extended clip from The Walking Dead season 11

From Rick staggering down that hospital corridor back in 2010 to Negan burning Lucille at the end of the Season 10 finale, it’s been a long and emotional road for the survivors of The Walking Dead‘s zombie apocalypse. Now, after over 150 episodes full of twists, turns, zombies, and plenty of gore, the end is finally near for Carol, Daryl, and the rest of the characters we’ve come to know and love over the previous 10 seasons.
TV SeriesComicBook

Daryl, Negan, and Maggie Make Three in The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Photo

Negan is the odd one out in an exclusive new look at the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead. In the two-part premiere, "Acheron: Part I" and "Acheron: Part II," the enemy-turned-ally (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) joins Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on a potential suicide mission to save Alexandria. Behind the ravaged walls of the community still suffering the effects of the Whisperer War are dozens of survivors who must work together as one to stave off starvation and rebuild — even if it means Maggie and Daryl having to lead a group that counts Negan as a member.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

The Walking Dead

AMC to Pay Frank Darabont, CAA $200M in Settlement of ‘Walking Dead’ Profits Fight. The long-running legal battle over Frank Darabont’s profits from The Walking Dead has come to an end, with AMC Networks making a nine-figure payout to the former showrunner and his…. ‘Walking Dead’ Final Season to Premiere...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Walking Dead: ¿Rick Grimes regresa para el final?

The Walking Dead is gearing up for its grand finale and will apparently feature Rick Grimes. Don’t miss the preview!. After so many years, The Walking Dead is getting closer to its grand finale. Recently, AMC released a preview of what fans will see of the series and it brings a big surprise. After so much waiting and hope on the part of the followers, the fiction could finally count on the return of Rick Grimes.
Comicshorrornewsnetwork.net

Cover Revealed for ‘The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe’

AMC Networks, Skybound Entertainment, and Image Comics unveiled superstar artists David Finch & Dave McCaig’s limited edition cover to The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe. The cover brings fan-favorite Daryl Dixon (portrayed by Norman Reedus) to life in the iconic style popularized by the hit comic book series The Walking Dead Deluxe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy