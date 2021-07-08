Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butte County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte, Meade by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte; Meade The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Butte County in northwestern South Dakota Western Meade County in west central South Dakota * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 336 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Antelope Butte, or 23 miles north of Belle Fourche, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Antelope Butte around 350 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Two Top Butte, Arpan, Newell Lake, and Newell. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, SD
City
Belle Fourche, SD
County
Meade County, SD
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butte#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
ABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Posted by
CNN

The White House's Covid-19 transparency problem

(CNN) — We learned this week that a White House aide had tested positive for Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated against the virus. How did we find out this information, you ask? Axios broke the story, which was quickly confirmed by CNN and virtually every other major media outlet. The White House had said nothing about it. Not a word -- until after, of course, the news had been reported. Which is a problem.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul’s insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak. Paul suggested that Fauci...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Posted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy