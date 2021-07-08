Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte; Meade The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Butte County in northwestern South Dakota Western Meade County in west central South Dakota * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 336 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Antelope Butte, or 23 miles north of Belle Fourche, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Antelope Butte around 350 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Two Top Butte, Arpan, Newell Lake, and Newell. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH