Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near Fort Peck Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Valley The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southeastern Valley County in northeastern Montana McCone County in northeastern Montana Northwestern Dawson County in northeastern Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 336 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Nashua to 6 miles west of Frazer to 9 miles east of The Pines Rec Area, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Circle, Frazer, Vida, Rock Creek Rec Area, Brockway, Nelson Creek Rec Area, Oswego, Haxby and Weldon. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH