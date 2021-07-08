Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bucks; Lehigh; Northampton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL LEHIGH NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND SOUTH CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northwestern New Jersey...and eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania.