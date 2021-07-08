Cancel
Bucks County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bucks; Lehigh; Northampton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL LEHIGH NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND SOUTH CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northwestern New Jersey...and eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania.

