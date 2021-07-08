Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 16:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON PARISH IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND NORTHWESTERN PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 436 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Crossroads, or 9 miles west of Poplarville, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Poplarville. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov
