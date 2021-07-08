Accused fake orthodontist arrested
Accused fake orthodontist arrested. St. Bernard Parish Sheriffs have arrested a woman for unlawfully practicing orthodontics in St. Bernard Parish, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.www.audacy.com
