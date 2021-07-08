Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Bernard Parish, LA

Accused fake orthodontist arrested

Posted by 
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 13 days ago

Accused fake orthodontist arrested. St. Bernard Parish Sheriffs have arrested a woman for unlawfully practicing orthodontics in St. Bernard Parish, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Saint Bernard Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Arabi, LA
Arabi, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Saint Bernard Parish, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthodontist#Advertising#Sheriff Pohlmann
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Instagram
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy