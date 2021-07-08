Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vail, CO

Local artist Barbara Holden features her artwork at Eagle Gallery this Friday

By Special to the Daily
Posted by 
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Vail Valley Art Guild is proud to have Barbara Holden as a featured artist for our 2nd Friday exhibit in our Eagle Gallery, 108 W. Second Street, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm. Barbara is an accomplished artist in watercolors, acrylics and colored pencils. She has studied art in both international and domestic workshops. Barb and her family have lived in Scotland, England, India, Switzerland, Germany, The Netherlands, Mexico and the U.S.

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vail, CO
Entertainment
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Eagle, CO
City
Vail, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Education#Eagle Gallery#The Vail Valley Art Guild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Country
India
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Aspen, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Bezos’ space trip tips hat to Aspen

Aspen may sit at 7,908 feet above sea level, but Tuesday the town’s reach made it to more than 351,000 feet above Earth. When Jeff Bezos stepped out of the New Shepard capsule after its return from space, besides sporting a big grin the billionaire was donning his favorite cowboy hat bought years ago from the Kemo Sabe store in downtown Aspen.
WorldPosted by
Vail Daily

An Olympics like no other, Tokyo perseveres to host Games

TOKYO — It’s an Olympics like no other — and the Tokyo Games are surely that — but this is an event that has persevered through wars, boycotts and now a pandemic over its 125-year modern history. The Tokyo Olympics have already broken new ground because of the 12-month delay...
Loveland, COPosted by
Vail Daily

A guide to Colorado’s fruit season

A century ago, the Montmorency cherry was a cash crop in Loveland, Colo. Today, Colorado Cherry Company co-owner Elias Lehnert says his fourth-generation family business’ name can be somewhat confusing. “(Cherries) are not really grown in Colorado at scale anymore,” Lehnert lamented. At the height of every fruit pie season,...
Beaver Creek, COPosted by
Vail Daily

LeAnn Rimes performing acoustic set in Beaver Creek on July 25

LeAnn Rimes will perform an acoustic set at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 25. Nashville singer-songwriter Emily Earle will open the show. Rimes has performed at the Vilar Center before, a venue that perfectly complements her acoustic performances. Her upcoming intimate performance in Beaver Creek is one of two tour stops in Colorado.
Aspen, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Aspen Music Festival opera director Edward Berkeley dies

Longtime Aspen Music Festival and School opera program director Edward Berkeley died unexpectedly on Saturday. The news was announced from the stage at the Benedict Music Tent on Saturday night moments before a performance of “The Magic Flute,” directed by Berkeley, was to begin. The show went on, dedicated to the director, who was in his 40th season on faculty at the festival.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail honors pioneer Dave Gorsuch at Ford Amphitheater

The many families of David Gorsuch on Monday filled the covered seating at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Those families — children, grandchildren, former and current employees and those from the skiing world — turned out to honor the memory of one of the pioneers of the American ski industry, and a pioneer of the Vail community.
LifestylePosted by
Vail Daily

Curious Nature: A tale of two ranges — sort of

Sometimes, our curious nature isn’t so easily satisfied. Not too long ago, I found myself looking down on Pitkin Lake to our valley below. Taking in the view was a nice break from the general state of anxiety that often accompanies long days of Alpine scrambling; Type 2 fun at its best. Before trusting my next hold, I place a hand on the small block of rock and pound its side.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Vail doesn’t suck

I grew up in Aspen knowing one fact to be true: Vail sucks. So imagine my surprise last week when I visited Vail for three days and four nights and discovered that in fact it doesn’t suck very much, and might not suck at all. In one respect, I can say with confidence that Vail is far superior to Aspen. The dining in Vail beats Aspen both in terms of variety and quality.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

The New York Philharmonic returns to Bravo! Vail for a week of performances

The New York Philharmonic returns to the Vail Valley this week for their residency with Bravo! Vail. As the oldest symphony orchestra in America and one of the most prominent in the world, the New York Philharmonic has been a highlight at Bravo! Vail since they began performing at the festival in 2003. The full orchestra will give six concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater between July 21 and July 28, and the New York Philharmonic String Quartet will stage a chamber concert on Tuesday, July 20 at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.
Boulder, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Love infusions in your cocktails? Bring that skill home

A half-dozen Mason jars line the top shelf of Toni Dash’s pantry. Some are filled with clear liquid tinted almost imperceptibly. Others, like the jar of vodka infused with ripe pears and a generous helping of spices, are bursting with vivid colors that make cocktails as beautiful as they are delicious.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Meet the author: Jim Davidson

Denver author and inspirational speaker, Jim Davidson, will be at the Bookworm of Edwards this Wednesday. Exploring and getting up close and personal with the natural world is something that many Vail Valley residents and visitors hold dear. However, extreme outdoor sports like ice climbing seem to draw a certain kind of person, like author, Jim Davidson.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Gypsum Daze XTERRA races, Bravo! Vail a 10k at 10k feet above sea level and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/16/21

Head down valley to Gypsum Daze this weekend for some small-town family fun. Gypsum will showcase its rural mountain town charm with not only traditional events like a parade through town, a pancake breakfast and a classic car show but it will also feature a Youth Talent Show, pickle ball tournament and a jalapeno eating contest. The 27th annual 5k and 1k walk/run along with family shooting sports and a kids fun zone round out the weekend’s line up.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Red, White and Brew: Something out of the ordinary

Summer is in full swing. It’s warm but not too hot. The afternoon rain showers are back and everyone seems happy. If you are thinking of going to Vegas, simply don’t do it. Stay here and relish the amazingness the Vail Valley has to offer. People from all over the world are here to enjoy the beauty of our nature. Independence Day weekend was a huge success. Naturally, I guess, lots of vodka and light beer were purchased. I always try to recommend something out of the ordinary, something that you won’t be able to find in every store. Here are some suggestions to enjoy at home or anywhere else, today or any other day.
United NationsPosted by
Vail Daily

Newmann: The sage of reason

“These are the times that try men’s souls.” — Thomas Paine, “The American Crisis”. Thomas Paine, a product of the Age of Enlightenment and ever the purveyor of common sense, used the above quote in his 1776 “Crisis” pamphlet to exhort his fellow revolutionaries to hang on and hold out against the superior British forces aligned against them.
PetsPosted by
Vail Daily

Speaking of Pets: Welcome Home

After you lose a beloved pet, you feel so broken you’re sure you’ll never be able to bring another creature into your life. Fortunately, most of us do move beyond the grief, and find room in our heart for another companion animal. Here are some things to keep in mind...

Comments / 0

Community Policy