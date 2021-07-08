Local artist Barbara Holden features her artwork at Eagle Gallery this Friday
The Vail Valley Art Guild is proud to have Barbara Holden as a featured artist for our 2nd Friday exhibit in our Eagle Gallery, 108 W. Second Street, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm. Barbara is an accomplished artist in watercolors, acrylics and colored pencils. She has studied art in both international and domestic workshops. Barb and her family have lived in Scotland, England, India, Switzerland, Germany, The Netherlands, Mexico and the U.S.www.vaildaily.com
