Local artist Barbara Holden features her artwork at Eagle Gallery this Friday

Summer is in full swing. It’s warm but not too hot. The afternoon rain showers are back and everyone seems happy. If you are thinking of going to Vegas, simply don’t do it. Stay here and relish the amazingness the Vail Valley has to offer. People from all over the world are here to enjoy the beauty of our nature. Independence Day weekend was a huge success. Naturally, I guess, lots of vodka and light beer were purchased. I always try to recommend something out of the ordinary, something that you won’t be able to find in every store. Here are some suggestions to enjoy at home or anywhere else, today or any other day.