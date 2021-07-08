Cancel
NBA

5 for Good: Celtics support minority-owned small businesses with new grant program

By Erika Tarantal
WCVB
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — A dozen minority-owned small businesses were just awarded Power Forward Grants. The Celtics teamed up with Vistaprint and the NAACP to gift each winner $25,000 along with marketing assistance. It’s all part of a social justice initiative. The grants went to a variety of local businesses including Dorchester-based...

#Celtics#Black Women#Cancer#Vistaprint#Coils
Sports
