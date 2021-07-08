Alabama Football: Crimson Tide land 5-star DE Jeremiah Alexander

Alabama Football has landed their second commit in the past week on Thursday afternoon, with this arguably being the biggest of all in their 2022 class. After landing 4-star in-state ATH Antonio Kite on Sunday, the Crimson Tide have landed yet another player on the defensive side of the ball. As mentioned previously however, this might just be the biggest recruiting win and arguably biggest addition to Alabama’s 2022 recruiting class up to this point, especially on the defensive side of the ball.