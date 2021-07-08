Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Weekly Northwest Iowa DNR Fishing Report

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 13 days ago

Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa. This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finding Fish#Bass Fishing#Northwest Iowa#Ice House Point#Channel Catfish#White Bass#Yellow Perch Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Fishing
Related
tribuneledgernews.com

Northwest Iowa casino embarks on $8M renovation project

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- State regulators have given the go ahead to a $8 million renovation of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resorts. The first of two phases for the project will begin in September, with the casino floor receiving new slot bases, carpet and chairs and an updated poker room. The VIP offices and restrooms also will be updated.
San Diego, CAsandiegofishreports.com

San Diego Fish Report

The bass continue to bite on topwater baits such as frogs, spooks, and wake baits. Early morning and late afternoon seems to be the best time to target these fish on topwater. Popular spots include the west shore of Lake 5 and the west shore of Lake 4. The catfish continue to bite on a mixture of mackerel and shrimp. Popular spots include the west side of Lake 3 near the point and the south shore of Lake 2. The bluegill have been biting on nightcrawlers and wax worms. Popular spots include the northeast corner of Lake 4 and the east shore of Lake 3. Our next scheduled stock will take place on Friday, July 23 . A portion of the Lakes will be closed in order to give the fish time to acclimate. Be sure to join us on Thursday, July 22 from 5 PM to 11:30 PM for our next Summer Night Fishing event! No California State License needed, just a Santee Lakes daily permit. Lanterns are required, radios will not be permitted, pets are not permitted, and please be sure to pick up your trash at the end of the event!
1380kcim.com

DNR Offers Safety Tips To Swimmers Heading To Iowa’s Waterways

With the hottest part of the summer still ahead, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering safety tips to residents heading to the state’s many waterways to cool off. Officials strongly recommend swimmers stay within designated swim areas that have been marked with buoys. These buoys indicate regions where the water is not too deep or too shallow and steer boaters away from people in the water. Iowans entering the water should have a good understanding of their capabilities. Weak or young swimmers should plan to wear a life jacket and never swim alone. DNR staff remind Iowans these swimming areas are not swimming pools and lifeguards are rarely on duty, so additional precautions should be taken. For more summer safety tips, visit www.iowadnr.gov.
HobbiesMissoulian

Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter reservoirs. Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is good from Duck Creek to Pond 1 and Ponds...
Canyon Lake, TXmycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Fishing Report for Week of July 7: Good

Thanks to Texas Parks & Wildlife, you can find everything you need to know about fishing conditions in Canyon Lake. GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 3.03 feet low. Striper fishing is very good along the river channel edge with live bait, topwater (early in the day) and swimbaits. White bass are good with live bait, spoons and slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Largemouth bass are good with diving crankbaits, jigs, flukes, wacky worms and bladed spinners near rocks, timbers and road ways in water depths 12-18 feet. Smallmouth bass are good on spoons, plastic grubs and small crankbaits along rock ledges and rocky shorelines. Catfish are good with punch bait and live bait. Crappie are fair with live minnows near the marinas, timber and brush piles.
Ames, IAiowadnr.gov

DNR investigating fish kill in Ames

AMES, Iowa – DNR staff investigated a fish kill along Ioway Creek in Ames, Thursday, July 8 after a passerby noticed dead fish mid-morning and called the DNR. The impacted area begins near the pedestrian bridge in Stuart Smith Park and continues south approximately a mile. Several different species and sizes of dead fish were observed in the area; however, live fish were observed at the Duff Avenue bridge.
Minnesota State740thefan.com

Minnesota DNR gets you ready for big fish

Many anglers dream of landing a huge fish, but are you prepared for what to do when you catch a truly large fish? For anglers who practice catch-and-release, being properly equipped and knowing how to handle a large fish is critical for ensuring the fish’s survival after release. We have a video on our Facebook page with Tony Sindt, DNR Minnesota River fisheries specialist, with some helpful tips.
Sammamish, WAq13fox.com

Fishing report of the week: Smallmouth Bass at Sammamish Lake

This week's featured fishing report from northwestfishinreports.com:. Morning started off with cloud cover. I also in the direction of the wind instead of fighting it this time. First cast at about 9:30AM. Didnt take long to get a fish on with the swimbait but it broke on the hookset. Then...
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

Pheasant Harvest Up In 2020

Statewide Iowa — The pandemic helped Iowa see a huge 2020 pheasant harvest. The DNR reports Iowa hunters bagged nearly 300 thousand roosters during the 2020 season the second highest harvest reported in more than a decade and around 16 thousand more than 2019. DNR Wildlife biologist Todd Bogenschutz says there were 10 thousand more hunters in 2020 which he credits mainly to the pandemic as all types of outdoor activities saw increased.
Wave of Long Island

Rockaway Fishing Report

It seems like tuna is the favored offshore fish for the moment. Bluefin,yellowfin and big eye are being caught in big numbers. From the “Mud Hole” to Hudson Canyon, tuna are abundant. Trolling, jigging, and bait fishing has come into its own. The combination of warm sea temperatures and movement of baitfish has really sparked the fishery.
Iowa Statelmgraphic.com

Iowa crop and weather report

Much needed rainfall limited farmers to 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 11, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. There were scattered reports of crops lying flat due to strong winds and hail. Field activities included hauling grain, applying fungicides and harvesting hay and oats.
WOOD

42 Tornadoes Reported in Iowa

The above pic. is one of 42 tornadoes reported across Iowa Wed. PM. Some of these will turn out to be duplicate reports of the same tornado. Most of the twisters were relatively small and moved across rural, sparsely populated areas. I did not see any reports of fatalities or serious injuries.
Politicscannonfallsbeacon.com

DNR: Getting a handle on Lake Superior fish diets

The Minnesota DNR Lake Superior Area Fisheries crew has teamed up with other agencies and anglers to better understand the feeding ecology of Lake Superior fish — basically, what eats what, when and where. Project staff around Lake Superior collect stomachs and muscle plugs from all fish species collected in...
Iowa Statekilrradio.com

ISU Extension Announces New Field Agronomist for Northwest Iowa

(Ames)--Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has named a new field agronomist to serve part of Northwest Iowa. Gentry Sorenson will serve as field agronomist for region two which includes Emmet, Clay, Dickinson, Palo Alto, Kossuth, Buena Vista, Pocahontas, Winnebago and Hancock counties. Sorenson grew up in Hancock County on...
alaskasnewssource.com

Fishing Report: Silvers in Seward

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The silver salmon have started to run in Seward, so Alaska’s Sports Source jumped on the Rainisong with the Seward Fishing Club to try their luck. The Rainisong offers half day trips from 6 a.m. to noon and from 1-7 p.m. Reporter Austin Sjong got on the early trip with a group of 17 others on the 65-foot boat. When the silvers start to run, a different vibe falls over the coastal town.
who13.com

Iowa DNR begins draining Lake Ahquabi for two-year restoration project

INDIANOLA, Iowa – A popular central Iowa lake will be dry by early August after crews began draining it Thursday. The 115-acre Lake Ahquabi, set in a 700-acre park, is infested with invasive Gizzard Shad and drawing the lake down will remove them. The Iowa DNR will also make improvements to the campground and shoreline while the lake is down.
Minnesota State94.3 Jack FM

July 13, Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) attended the funeral for retired Conservation Officer Joyce Kuske. CO Aaron Larson (Baudette West) worked primarily angling and AIS enforcement. Anglers on Lake of the Woods were finding mixed success for fish under the slot limit. Many anglers found fairly good success catching walleyes in or above the slot. Larson spent time near Upper Red Lake patrolling for AIS violations. Compliance was excellent.
Iowa StateGlobe Gazette

Iowa DNR finds Marble Rock animal feeding operation out of compliance

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) entered an administrative consent order with S&V LLC over manure application violations on Thursday, July 8. On Jan. 8, the DNR received complaints that manure from S&V was being applied on snow near homes in Marble Rock. An investigation from the DNR on the same day revealed that S&V had been applying manure just 350 feet from a home across the street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy