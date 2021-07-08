Weekly Northwest Iowa DNR Fishing Report

The bass continue to bite on topwater baits such as frogs, spooks, and wake baits. Early morning and late afternoon seems to be the best time to target these fish on topwater. Popular spots include the west shore of Lake 5 and the west shore of Lake 4. The catfish continue to bite on a mixture of mackerel and shrimp. Popular spots include the west side of Lake 3 near the point and the south shore of Lake 2. The bluegill have been biting on nightcrawlers and wax worms. Popular spots include the northeast corner of Lake 4 and the east shore of Lake 3. Our next scheduled stock will take place on Friday, July 23 . A portion of the Lakes will be closed in order to give the fish time to acclimate. Be sure to join us on Thursday, July 22 from 5 PM to 11:30 PM for our next Summer Night Fishing event! No California State License needed, just a Santee Lakes daily permit. Lanterns are required, radios will not be permitted, pets are not permitted, and please be sure to pick up your trash at the end of the event!