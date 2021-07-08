Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Yellowstone visitation statistics on Fourth of July weekend 2021

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3p7b_0arOowBS00

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) - Yellowstone National Park vehicle entries through the Fourth of July weekend showed an 8% increase over the same weekend in 2019.

This year is compared to 2019 instead of 2020 because of COVID-19.

Visitation statistics (*vehicle entries) per day for July 2-5, 2021, compared to July 5-8, 2019, are listed below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQXfS_0arOowBS00

Summer is Yellowstone’s busiest season as millions of people visit the park in June, July and August. If you plan to travel to Yellowstone this summer, plan ahead , expect crowding and recreate responsibly to protect yourself and the park.

The post Yellowstone visitation statistics on Fourth of July weekend 2021 appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Statistics#Fourth Of July#Mammoth Hot Springs#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Travelscottcountyrecord.com

Lake Scott experiences busy, but quiet, Fourth of July weekend

The long Fourth of July weekend is typically a busy one for Lake Scott State Park, and this year was no exception. But that isn’t what struck Park Manager Greg Mills the most as campers began returning home on Monday. “It was a quiet weekend,” says Mills. “We had such...
LifestylePerry County News

Fourth weekend filled with fun

If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please contact us at 812-547-3424.
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Maryville Boy Scouts visit Yellowstone, historic America

MARYVILLE, Mo. — For 10 days, 33 members of local Boy Scout Troops 190 and 74, along with 17 adults and two Pack 74/75 Cub Scouts traversed the northern United States to visit the country’s oldest national park, Yellowstone. Situated in three states, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, the park became...
Politicsmocoshow.com

Update on Lake Whetstone After Drain Valve Left Open Over Fourth of July Weekend

Update on Lake Whetstone After Drain Valve Left Open Over Fourth of July Weekend. Rain Friday evening restored some water to Lake Whetstone. Last weekend when the lake was being drained several feet for a scheduled drain dam system repair, the valve that was draining the lake was accidentally left open several days, completely draining the lake.
Casper, WYoilcity.news

Yellowstone sees record 938,845 visits in June

CASPER, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park saw 938,845 recreation visits in June 2021, a new record for the park in June. “This is a 64% increase from June 2020 (573,205 recreational visits) and a 20% increase from June 2019 (781,853 recreation visits),” Yellowstone said on Thursday. The park has hosted...
AnimalsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Watch This Baby Calf Attempt to Climb Uphill at Yellowstone National Park

A new video highlights a young bison calf attempting to traverse up a hill to catch up with the herd at Yellowstone National Park. Much like every Disney animal-themed movie ever made (from Bambi to The Lion King), the cow waits for the calf to finally make the climb before continuing on their journey with the rest of the herd. It's tough love parenting in the wild, but that will hopefully help the calf to survive later in life.
Lincoln, NEklin.com

41 People Hurt By Fireworks In Lincoln Over Fourth Of July Weekend

More than three dozen people suffered various injuries from fireworks in Lincoln over the Fourth Of July weekend. Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody tells KLIN News that’s the most since the early 80’s when fireworks were restricted from ten days to two. “I’m hoping this is just an anomaly this...
Casper, WYvisitcasper.com

No Hotel Reservation for Yellowstone National Park? No problem.

With outdoor recreation and national park visitation at an all-time high this year, along with many businesses throughout the West being short-staffed, you may have noticed that it’s not easy to get a lodging reservation inside Yellowstone National Park. And while the lodging properties inside the park are beautiful and well worth a stay, it’s still possible to experience Yellowstone without staying in the park.
Phillips, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Fourth of July in Phillips a weekend-long celebration

A combination of old and new events contributed to a successful 4th of July celebration in Phillips this year. The holiday weekend kicked off with “Pip in the Park,” a performance of skits by Northwoods Players, on Friday evening in Elk Lake Park. The Price County Rodeo played to sold-out crowds on Friday and Saturday evenings.
LifestylePosted by
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Set Foot In A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors. America is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic wild places on earth. The protection and preservation of those world class wild places, and the wild things that inhabit them, would not be possible without the National Park Service (NPS).
LifestyleChronicle

Mount Rainier: Public Comment on Management of Nisqually to Paradise Corridor Now Open

The public can now offer input on the transportation and visitor use management planning process for the Nisqually to Paradise travel corridor in Mount Rainier National Park. The National Park Service has generated draft ideas that improve access to public lands, while also ensuring the protection of significant natural and cultural resources, stated a news release.
LifestylePosted by
Daily Montanan

Meet Yellowstone National Park’s sibling, Taupō, New Zealand

Yellowstone is not the only large caldera system in the world.  Caldera systems can be found all over the planet. In New Zealand, the Taupō caldera system shares many similarities with Yellowstone—a history of large eruptions, geysers and hot springs, and even earthquake swarms and ground deformation, some of which might be related to magmatic intrusions. […] The post Meet Yellowstone National Park’s sibling, Taupō, New Zealand appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Springdale, UTNew Haven Register

Zion National Park sets another visitation record

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Zion National Park has set a new record for visitors in a single month. National Park Service data shows the park saw nearly 676,000 visitors in June, topping the number during the same period in 2019 by a wide margin, the Spectrum newspaper reported. In June...
Societystreetsensemedia.org

Fourth of July

Hey, reader. Since the day I was born, I have felt very uneasy about the Fourth of July. It’s a day of independence. What is independence? It is a condition of a person, nation, country, or state in which its residents and population — or some portion thereof — exercise self-government. Independence usually means sovereignty over its territory. The opposite of independence is the status of a dependent territory.
Lifestylenortheastnews.net

Denali National Park in Alaska

Formerly known as Mount McKinley National Park, Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska was originally established on Feb. 17, 1917, when President Woodrow Wilson signed legislation establishing the original, 6 million acre park. The name pays homage to former President William McKinley, for which North America’s tallest peak, located within the park’s boundaries was named in 1897 by Alaskan prospector William Dickey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy