Potential spoilers for Black Widow below! With Black Widow officially out in the world for ten days now, Marvel Studios decided to host a watch-along party for the film on Disney+. As the movie played tonight, Marvel head Kevin Feige was answering fan questions about the movie and teasing what's to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One fan asked if Feige had a favorite scene in the movie with the producer revealing: "The second dinner scene which is the heart of the movie." In that part of the film, the "family" are reunited for the first time and basking in the larger themes of the movie.