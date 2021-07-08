Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tiny Nick’s Gambling Picks: 7/8

By Nick Hamaty
zonecoverage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB – Toronto Blue Jays Team Total Over 6 (-110): 6:05 PM CT on MASN. This Toronto Blue Jays offense can be fun to watch, especially when they get to tee off on a pitcher like the one they’re facing tonight. Baltimore Orioles starter Keegan Akin is making a strong...

zonecoverage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Nick
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Locks Mlb#Toronto Blue Jays Team#Masn#The Blue Jays#Nba#Milwaukee Bucks#The Phoenix Suns#Phoenix Suns Team Total#The Brooklyn Nets#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Era#Ats#Zone Coverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBACBS Sports

NBA Finals: Bucks to pay luxury tax after Jrue Holiday's championship bonus pushes team past threshold

NBA owners frequently say that they are willing to pay the luxury tax for a team capable of contending for a championship, but never has that qualifier applied as directly as it does to the Milwaukee Bucks. By virtue of defeating the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and clinching the franchise's first title since 1971, the newly crowned NBA champions now have to pay the luxury tax for the 2020-21 season. Why? Because, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Jrue Holiday has a $1 million championship incentive in his contract that triggered when the Bucks won it all.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-54) and the New York Mets (45-38) will collide in a four-game face-off at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Pittsburgh just concluded a three-game series versus the Atlanta Braves with a 2-1 standing early this week. The Pirates defeated the Braves in the first two installments at 11-1 on Monday and 2-1 on Tuesday. However, the Pittsburgh Pirates failed to complete a series sweep after a 3-14 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. Pittsburgh scored three runs in the opening frame but ended up scoreless in the remaining frames heading to a 3-14 defeat on 14 base hits with 1 error. Pitcher Will Crowe made 4.2 innings of work with two earned runs on six base hits allowed while awarding two free bases and struck out four batters of the Braves in the loss. Catcher Jacob Stallings led the offense for the Pirates with one run on one base hit and earned three RBIs in the winning effort.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 7/8/2021

LA Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins MLB Pick Prediction 7/8/2021. Dodgers at Marlins—MLB pick is Miami Marlins +143. Starting for Miami will be Sandy Alcantara. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past nine starts. Julio Urias counters for the Dodgers. The lefthander in his past three starts allowed eleven runs nine earned in 15 1/3rd innings. Marlins have won the first two of this series. Their bullpen has been good as in their past ten games an ERA of 2.11 as teams batting .195 on this unit. Play Miami +143.
NBAtonyspicks.com

NBA Finals Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Game 2 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

NBA Finals Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Game 2 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Phoenix Suns are hosting once again the Milwaukee Bucks at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 21:00 ET in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo return to the Bucks’ lineup but that didn’t prevent them from losing. A dominating trio of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and De’Andre Ayton led the Suns to victory and the 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Rumors: Chicago Continues to be Connected to Adam Frazier

The Pittsburgh Pirates are entering an integral part of the year for the rebuilding plans, the 2021 Trade Deadline. Tick, tick, tick… the 2021 Trade Deadline is just 8 days away. The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to be one of the most active teams on this year’s market. They have multiple players who could be flipped by July 30th.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates News: Pirates Swing Minor Trade, Kyle Crick DFA’d

(Editors Note: Caption Correction) Sep 29, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Dillon Peters pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports. July is always a super active month for trades in MLB and Monday was...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
NBAGolf Digest

Drunk as hell Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis just became a meme that will last a lifetime

Long after the dust had settled on the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Finals victory, two of the team's top role players, Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis, came back out on to the court to do a dual interview on NBA TV. A bold move from NBA TV, to say the least, as these two were very likely doing some celebrating in the locker room between the final whistle and the time they sat down.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies will play Game 3 of their 3-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 3:40 PM (EDT). The Rockies are coming to this game hoping to bag home a win after splitting their last 6 matches. Colorado has won 6 of the 11 head-to-head games over the Diamondbacks on the season up to this point and has an overall record of 37-50. The Rockies are currently sitting 4th in the National League West Division.

Comments / 0

Community Policy