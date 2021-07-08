Credit Card Balances at CUs Rising Sharply, New Data Shows

Here's how to know when your credit card just isn't working for you. Though I have a number of credit cards in my name, there's one card in particular that I consider my go-to card. It's the card I use for most purchases, large and small, and the card I put my recurring bills on. You might have a similar card that you use frequently. But if the following things apply to you, it might be time for you to get yourself a new card.