Inside Joe Exotic's Love Life Today

Out of the many points of intrigue that hooked viewers in the 2020 Netflix hit docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," one was feasibly the highly unconventional and unorthodox love life Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage. A queer gun-enthusiast, former political candidate, and zoo-owner with a bleach-blonde mullet, Joe had, at one point, entered into a three-way ceremonial marriage with his longtime partner, John Finlay, and Travis Maldonado, a young employee at his GW Zoo who tragically died in an accident involving a revolver in 2017 at the age of 23. Though Finlay left Exotic before his conviction and subsequent 22-year prison sentence for the attempted murder-for-hire of his rival, Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, he managed to date and later marry yet another husband, Dillon Passage.