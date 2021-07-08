Cancel
Inside Joe Exotic's Love Life Today

By J.E. Reich
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 13 days ago
Out of the many points of intrigue that hooked viewers in the 2020 Netflix hit docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," one was feasibly the highly unconventional and unorthodox love life Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage. A queer gun-enthusiast, former political candidate, and zoo-owner with a bleach-blonde mullet, Joe had, at one point, entered into a three-way ceremonial marriage with his longtime partner, John Finlay, and Travis Maldonado, a young employee at his GW Zoo who tragically died in an accident involving a revolver in 2017 at the age of 23. Though Finlay left Exotic before his conviction and subsequent 22-year prison sentence for the attempted murder-for-hire of his rival, Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, he managed to date and later marry yet another husband, Dillon Passage.

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

