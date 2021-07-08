How COVID-19 Is Impacting Black Homeownership Across the US
We talked to the CEO of NeighborWorks to get a better idea of the housing crisis our community is facing.www.binnews.com
We talked to the CEO of NeighborWorks to get a better idea of the housing crisis our community is facing.www.binnews.com
BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.https://www.binnews.com
Comments / 0