The Untold Truth Of Eric Adams

In 2021, the race to be the next mayor of New York City became a highly contested battle. A former presidential hopeful, Andrew Yang, seemed to be the most promising mayoral candidate, The New York Times reported. That is, until Eric Adams, "a former police captain and the current Brooklyn borough president," took the lead. Adams was at the top of a tightly contested primary election — he narrowly surpassed candidates Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley. And the race became even tighter between the top three after a voting mix-up. New York City's Board of Elections first incorrectly counted sample ballots. And for the initial results, "only the first-choice preferences were counted," in the ranked voting system, giving Adams an inflated lead on primary night, according to The New York Times. But his first place standing put Adams in the best possible spot to move from borough president to mayor.

