Buy This, Not That: A Baby Wipe Warmer

By Donna Freydkin
Fatherly
Fatherly
 13 days ago
When it came to buying baby gear for my gestating fetus, I went into full maximalist mode. If a product existed, no matter how dubious its pedigree or how laughable its claims, it somehow wound up in the room we generously called the nursery and that quickly turned into a baby gear warehouse that defied every KonMari principle. My princeling, whom I had waited until age 38 to bring into this world, would want for nothing. The exception: A baby wipe warmer.

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

