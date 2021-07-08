Buy This, Not That: A Baby Wipe Warmer
When it came to buying baby gear for my gestating fetus, I went into full maximalist mode. If a product existed, no matter how dubious its pedigree or how laughable its claims, it somehow wound up in the room we generously called the nursery and that quickly turned into a baby gear warehouse that defied every KonMari principle. My princeling, whom I had waited until age 38 to bring into this world, would want for nothing. The exception: A baby wipe warmer.www.fatherly.com
