Orange City, IA

Harold Hoftyzer Sr

By Justin Hellinga
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarold Hoftyzer Sr, age 93 of Sheldon, IA, formerly of Hartley, IA, passed away at Orange City Area Health System in Orange City, IA on Thursday, July 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the Hartley Funeral Home Chapel in Hartley. Visitation will also be held at the Hartley Funeral Home on Sunday, July 11th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; family will be present at that time. Burial with military honors will take place at 10:00 a.m., prior to the service on Monday, at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley, IA.

