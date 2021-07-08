Harold Hoftyzer Sr, age 93 of Sheldon, IA, formerly of Hartley, IA, passed away at Orange City Area Health System in Orange City, IA on Thursday, July 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the Hartley Funeral Home Chapel in Hartley. Visitation will also be held at the Hartley Funeral Home on Sunday, July 11th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; family will be present at that time. Burial with military honors will take place at 10:00 a.m., prior to the service on Monday, at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley, IA.