Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer vaccine 65% effective against Delta variant, Israeli study says

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Shikha Jain discusses Israeli study finds Pfizer vaccine is only 65% effective against the Delta variant, but the vaccine is 95% effective against other variants.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Study examines clinical outcomes in vaccinated individuals hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant

The rapid development and rolling out of vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have been considered as a huge step forward towards containing the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. However, the continual emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants across the world has made the scientific community skeptical towards...
ScienceMedscape News

'Gold Standard' Study Confirms COVID mRNA Vaccines Prevent Infection

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Clinical trials of mRNA vaccines have consistently demonstrated high effectiveness against COVID-19, but now a large, real-world study confirms that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are more than 95% effective in preventing confirmed infection. Lead author...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Effectively Cuts Infection in Pregnant Women

Last Updated: July 21, 2021. Findings based on large study of 15,000 Israeli women. WEDNESDAY, July 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is associated with a significantly lower risk for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in pregnant women, according to a study published online July 12 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...
Public HealthMedical News Today

Should people with arthritis get the COVID-19 vaccine?

People with arthritis may be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will trigger an arthritis flare-up. However, the chance of this occurring is relatively small. Additionally, those with arthritis generally tolerate the vaccine well. A 2021 study involving 1,519 people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions found that only 5% of...
Public Healthprecisionvaccinations.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Related Fatalities Exceed 12,000

Atlanta (Precision Vaccinations) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed an increased number of deaths reported after a COVID-19 vaccination. Between December 14, 2020, through July 19, 2021, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) received 12,313 reports of death among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify gut microbiota dysbiosis as a potential risk factor for long COVID

A study in Norway has recently highlighted a significant association between gut microbiota alteration and persistent respiratory dysfunction in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. The study reveals that altered diversity and composition of the gut microbiota together with increased plasma levels of lipopolysaccharide-binding protein (LBP) is associated with respiratory dysfunction in COVID-19 patients even after three months of hospitalization. The study is currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server.
Diseases & TreatmentsKWQC

New study says osteoporosis nearly doubles risk of hearing loss

Midday Medical w/ Dr. Tuvi Mendel on Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement at Orthopaedic Specialists. Midday Medical w/ Dr. Tuvi Mendel on Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement at Orthopaedic Specialists. Health. Rotator cuff disorders: is it tendonitis vs. a partial or complete tear?. Updated: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT. Rotator...
Texas Stateruralradio.com

Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda COVID-19 variant

(NEW YORK) — A major Texas hospital system has reported its first case of the lambda COVID-19 variant, as the state reels from the rampant delta variant. Houston Methodist Hospital, which operates eight hospitals in its network, said the first lambda case was confirmed Monday. The lambda variant was first...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Assam doctor infected with two Covid variants

Jul. 20—A woman doctor in Assam was infected with two different variants of Sars-Cov-2 virus at the same time, tests at regional medical research centre (RMRC) in Dibrugarh of Indian Council for Medical Research has shown. Despite being fully vaccinated, the doctor got infected by both the Alpha and Delta...

Comments / 0

Community Policy