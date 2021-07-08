Cancel
Oreo's Decadent Salted Caramel Brownie Cookies Are Topped With a Tasteful Pinch of Salt

By Chanel Vargas
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 13 days ago
With summer heating up, Oreo just gave us the perfect excuse to break out the sprinkles and make some mini cookie ice cream sandwiches. In a top-secret live reveal from "Oreo HQ," the brand revealed its two new limited-edition summer flavors, including a Salted Caramel Brownie Oreo cookie available in July and an Apple Cider Donut Oreo cookie available in August, and are already drooling over these decadent treats.

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

