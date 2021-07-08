Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves prospect Harris gets high praise

MLB
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA -- Count Andruw Jones among those who are looking forward to getting their first look at Braves prospect Michael Harris II in the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Sunday afternoon. With his role as a special assistant to the baseball operations department, Jones works with many of the...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andruw Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mlb Pipeline#The National League#Mlb Pipeline#Stockbridge High School#The Minor Leagues#Futures Game#Drew Waters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Red Sox-Yankees Thursday game postponed

A COVID-19 outbreak within the Yankees' player group has prompted the postponement of Thursday's game between the Yankees and Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, allowing Major League Baseball to conduct continued testing and contact tracing. The league will continue to provide scheduling updates as available. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman...
MLBMLB

No. 6 prospect Raleigh gets big league call

SEATTLE -- Cal Raleigh has made the Major League leap. Seattle called up its switch-hitting catcher, ranked as the club’s No. 6 prospect by MLB Pipeline, for Sunday’s series finale against the Angels, the final game before the All-Star break. Raleigh started at catcher, batted sixth and went 0-for-4 with...
MLBLas Vegas Herald

Braves RHP Ian Anderson to get shoulder examined

Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson will have his shoulder examined, possibly on Tuesday, manager Brian Snitker said, and could end up opening the second half on the injured list. Anderson, in his first full season, struggled Sunday against the Miami Marlins, giving up four runs on six hits with a...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Kevan Smith: Gets breather Saturday

Smith is not in the lineup for Saturday's against the Marlins. The 33-year-old went hitless in four at-bats Friday and is now 5-for-29 with four walks and one RBI in his last 10 games. Jonathan Lucroy will get the start at catcher Saturday.
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBHenry County Daily Herald

How the Atlanta Braves' top 10 prospects have fared in 2021

With no minor league baseball season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was costly in the development of young prospects. The Atlanta Braves held simulated games at their alternate training site, but the lack of a full season of games prevented a year of growth for young talent. Those players returned to action this summer, showcasing what Atlanta fans can expect in future seasons.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Nick Gonzales Slugging at High-A

Mar 1, 2021; Sarasota, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates Nick Gonzales (81) poses during media day at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: MLB Photos via USA Today Sports. Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 first-round pick Nick Gonzales is slugging his way through High-A pitching with Greensboro. With the 7th overall pick in the...
MLBYardbarker

Four Braves prospects make The Baseball Prospectus Top 50

Baseball Prospectus (subscription required) recently released their mid-season top 50 prospects, and four Braves were included. Still the highest-ranked prospect in the organization, Cristian Pache came in at #34. However, he did fall 16 spots from his pre-season #18, which will become quite common as prospect lists continue to update. Pache has had a miserable 2021, which began in Atlanta, where he batted .111 before landing on the injured list. Once he returned, the Braves chose to option him back to AAA, where he’s been equally as disappointing. His four hits in Thursday’s double-header were encouraging, but he entered Thursday with an average barely over the Mendoza line and is still hitting just .234 with a .695 OPS.
MLBMLB

A marathon of Derby HRs (& more fun facts)

The 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby promised spectacle and drama, and it delivered. Mammoth homers cut through the mile-high air at Coors Field, where the humidor had been turned off for the day. There were big bombs, upsets and plenty of last-second nail-biting. When the baseballs finally stopped flying, more than 300 dingers had been hit, and Pete Alonso had earned his second consecutive Derby title.
MLBMLB

Blue Jays propose return to Rogers Centre

When will the Blue Jays return home to Toronto? It’s a question that’s loomed over the organization for nearly two seasons now, and a question that none of Major League Baseball’s other 29 clubs have had to deal with. The Blue Jays have officially proposed a July 30 return to...
Ada, OKThe Ada News

Ada Braves get off to good start in Warner

WARNER — The Ada Braves were living on the edge Thursday at the 5th Annual Rusty Fulps Memorial Classic. But it worked out just fine. The Braves edged RV Impact 18U 14-13 in eight innings in their opener before turning back the OK Angels 12-9 in Game 2. The Post...
MLBRealGM

Cubs Trade Joc Pederson To Braves For Prospect Bryce Ball

The Atlanta Braves acquired outfielder Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs for minor league first baseman Bryce Ball, the teams announced on Thursday. Pederson, 29, had 11 home runs and a .718 OPS in 73 games for the Cubs after signing a one-year, $4.5 million deal that included a $10 million mutual option and $2.5 million buyout.
MLBMLB

Santiago's suspension upheld after appeal

ANAHEIM -- After an appeal, Héctor Santiago’s 10-game suspension for using a grip-enhancing substance has been upheld by Major League Baseball, a source confirmed to MLB.com on Thursday. Santiago will begin serving his suspension on Friday, when the Mariners open the second half of the regular season against the Angels....
MLBwdadradio.com

PIRATES DRAFT CLASS EARNS HIGH PRAISE FROM MLB, BASEBALL AMERICA

With this year’s MLB Draft officially in the books, several sources view the Pirates as major winners in terms of picks. MLB.com’s Jim Callis, who broke the news that Pittsburgh took Louisville catcher Henry Davis first overall, said the Pirates “took full advantage” of their first pick and draft pool, and lists their draft class No. 1 among all 30 clubs.
NFLMLB

Breaking down the Royals' Day 2 Draft picks

The Royals have been stocking up on pitchers in their farm system for years, and they continued that trend with their first two picks in the 2021 MLB Draft, but this year, they targeted prep arms earlier over collegiate pitchers. And that was by design, based on where their farm system is at after a 2018 Draft heavy on collegiate pitching that’s now filling up the upper levels of the Minor Leagues.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa drives Yermin Mercedes right into early retirement

Chicago White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes has shockingly announced he is walking away from the game of baseball on Wednesday night. At the start of the 2021 season, Chicago White Sox fans were enamored by the play of rookie slugger Yermin Mercedes. But unfortunately, his career has seemingly ended before it even started.
BaseballMLB

This SD Draft pick can thank dog for arm slot

SAN DIEGO -- Kevin Kopps, based on everything he accomplished during his senior season at Arkansas, is not your average third-round Draft pick. A sixth-year senior, Kopps was the SEC Pitcher of the Year. He won the Dick Howser Trophy as College Player of the Year. He's a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, too, having posted a 0.90 ERA and a 0.76 WHIP, both of which were the best marks in NCAA Division I.

Comments / 0

Community Policy