Braves prospect Harris gets high praise

Baseball Prospectus (subscription required) recently released their mid-season top 50 prospects, and four Braves were included. Still the highest-ranked prospect in the organization, Cristian Pache came in at #34. However, he did fall 16 spots from his pre-season #18, which will become quite common as prospect lists continue to update. Pache has had a miserable 2021, which began in Atlanta, where he batted .111 before landing on the injured list. Once he returned, the Braves chose to option him back to AAA, where he’s been equally as disappointing. His four hits in Thursday’s double-header were encouraging, but he entered Thursday with an average barely over the Mendoza line and is still hitting just .234 with a .695 OPS.