HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 First Impressions

Upgrade how you work remotely or in an office with the HP 15.6″ ZBook Power G8 Mobile Workstation. This powerful device boasts an array of features to power up your productivity on a durable yet premium design. In particular, it includes NVIDIA graphics—including T600, A2000, and T1200 varieties—to blaze through 3D modeling workloads. Additionally, the HP 15.6″ ZBook Power G8 Mobile Workstation eliminates slowdowns with Intel processors, fast storage, and large memory configurations. In fact, there are 4 storage capacities available: 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB. If you work from home, you’ll appreciate the ZCentral Remote Boost software, which makes remote collaboration with teammates easy and efficient. Take this gadget everywhere you go thanks to its tough exterior. Designed to pass rigorous military-standard testing, it’s durable and boasts an all-aluminum chassis that’s both lightweight and stylish. Overall, work more effectively with a gadget you can trust.