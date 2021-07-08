Whiskey Myers Releases Full Schedule For Inaugural Firewater Music Festival

The ultimate country music festival doesn’t exi…

We’ve been waiting in anticipation for October 1-3, as Whiskey Myers is hosting the inaugural “Firewater Music Festival.”

Well today we finally got the schedule for the festival, and we know who’s going to be rocking the stage this fall in La Cygne, Missouri.

And all I have to say is, if you’ve been waiting for a festival that consists of some of the most pure, authentic country music to grace the past few years, this is the ultimate lineup.

Headliners include Whitey Morgan & the 78’s on Friday night and Whiskey Myers (who else?) on Saturday. And the rest of the lineup is just as stacked, featuring the legendary Ray Wylie Hubbard, The Steel Woods, Brent Cobb, Shane Smith & the Saints, Tennessee Jet and more.

And that Whiskey Myers acoustic show on Friday night? Sign me the hell up.

The festival will also offer additional on-site activities include canoeing, zip-lining, rock climbing, archery and a swimming pool.

Tickets are now on sale, so hurry up and get you some. I have a feeling this one’s gonna sell out quickly.

I mean, who would want to miss this?