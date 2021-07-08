Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

RIP Timothy J. Brown

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lwg2s_0arOo0Vv00

Timothy J. Brown, 73, of Harrison Avenue in Newport passed away on Monday July 5, 2021 surrounded by his family, following a lengthy and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was the beloved husband of Karen A. Mahanke.

Born September 4, 1947, Tim was the son of William “Wiggie” and Bridget “Bridie” Brown. A lifelong resident of Newport, he attended St. Augustin’s School (’61), De La Salle Academy (’65) and Stonehill College (’69). Upon graduation, Tim served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany and Holland during the Vietnam War. He then returned home, embarking on a long career in landscaping and horticulture, becoming the third generation owner and president of TJ Brown Inc.

At the family business, Tim continued the proud tradition of caring for some of the most storied and beautiful properties in the world. His passion for trees and historic landscapes led him to earning his arborist and horticulturist licenses and a degree from the Hall Institute of Design in Providence. Tim also established an estate gardening division at TJ Brown to expand opportunities for women in the industry. He enjoyed imparting his encyclopedic knowledge of plant and tree names to those he mentored, and he always reminded them to “look up” and cherish the majesty of trees.

Tim was a founding member of the Newport Tree Society (now Conservancy) and served on Newport’s Planning Board, advocating for a working waterfront. His lifelong commitment to community service included volunteering in city parks and schools and taking an active role in the formation of the Aquidneck Land Trust. In his leisure time, Tim enjoyed skiing, swimming, kayaking and squash, and he was an avid Boston sports fan. He was also a frequent patron of live music, even attending the original Woodstock music festival in 1969 (with the ticket stubs to prove it.). Family and loved ones will sorely miss his kind spirit, dry sense of humor and incredible wit.

Along with his wife, Tim is survived by his two sisters, Eileen Brown and Jane Duffy; his three children, Timothy Brown and his wife Maryellen Atkins, Alana Brown and her husband Edwood Jones, and Clare Brown; five grandchildren; and his sister in law, Elaine Mahanke. He is preceded in death by his sister, Sara Brown. Above all, Tim was a devoted husband, dependable brother and loving father and grandfather. The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. David Cunningham, his nurse Madison, and all the dedicated staff and aides at Beacon Hospice, especially Liz and Emma. And a special thanks to MK, Tim’s movement guru.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, July 13 from 4:00 – 7:00pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will be private. A celebration of life and service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations made in Tim’s memory to the Newport Tree Conservancy, PO Box 863, Newport, RI 02840 newporttreeconservancy.org/donate

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
932
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Obituaries
City
Providence, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Augustin#De La Salle Academy#Stonehill College#The U S Army#Tj Brown Inc#The Newport Tree Society#Planning Board#The Aquidneck Land Trust#Mk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Germany
Related
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Francis “Frank” Gould Wyatt Jr

Francis “Frank” Gould Wyatt Jr, 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Portsmouth, Rhode Island on July 18, 2021. His family was lovingly by his side. He now joins his late wife of 60 years Evelyn (Burns) who had passed away 5 years earlier. He was born on April 27, 1931, to Frank and Harriet (Pike) on Glen Road in Portsmouth.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Michael Chad Donnelly

Michael Chad Donnelly, a lifetime Fifth Ward resident, died peacefully at the Village House Convalescent Home early on the morning of Monday July 13th, 2021. Born in Newport on July 29th, 1942, he was the seventh of the nine children of Humphrey J. Donnelly Jr and Edna Grace (Winters) Donnelly.
Stoughton, MAPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Patricia Jane McGann

Patricia Jane McGann, 71, of Stoughton, MA, passed away February 17, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, MA after a brief illness. Born October 21, 1949, in Newport, RI, she was a daughter of the late John and Rose (Hein) McGann. She was the third child of six. Patty grew up in Newport and was educated in the Newport school system. After graduation, she began her professional life as a licensed Realtor with the Century 21 TREND Agency. She quickly became a popular and top selling agent. Patty earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in social work from Rhode Island College, School of Social Work. She was a founding director and CEO of Lighthouse for Youth, a non-profit residential program for struggling teenagers. During Patty’s tenure as CEO of Lighthouse for Youth the Board of Directors recognized her for her inspirational leadership in improving the lives of teens.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Robert L. Kieffer

Robert L. Kieffer, 73, of Fall River and husband of Edna (Samos) Keiffer, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at St. Anne’s Hospital after a long illness. Born in Warrington, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Horace Justice Kieffer and the late Hazel Mae (Kreisher) Keiffer.
Middletown, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Ronald R. Fatulli

Ronald R. Fatulli, age 88, of Middletown, RI, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021 at home surrounded by his beloved wife, Mary Ellen (LaPierre) Fatulli and his devoted, loving daughter, Janet L. Fatulli. Ronnie and Mary Ellen were happily married for 56 years. Ronnie was born and raised in...
Providence, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Edward Anthony Connolly

Edward Anthony Connolly passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at The Miriam Hospital in Providence. A native Newporter born on August 8, 1940 at Newport Hospital, Ed was the son of the late Deputy Police Chief John P. and Alice Dwyer Connolly. Ed grew up on Bateman Avenue in...
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Thomas C. Nagle

Thomas C. Nagle 58 passed away at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa Florida on Saturday, June 12, 2021 with his sister Tricia Burnett by his side. He was born in Newport, Rhode Island on August 21, 1962 and had been a long-time resident of Fort Lauderdale Florida where he was self-employed as a master carpenter and wood carver.
Newport County, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Jane P. Connerton

Jane Pomp (Bolhouse) Connerton, 89, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home on June 28, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late William H. Connerton Jr. Jane was born on October 10, 1931, in Newport, RI to the late Peter Daniel Bolhouse and...
Newport County, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Robert A. Gentry

Robert A. Gentry (Bob), age 74, left this earth for Heaven at the Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Newport, RI on June 18, 2021. He had a severe stroke in November 2007 which forced him to retire at that time and be at home and, after a time, he became totally bedridden. He would have loved to stay working and never retire. He never considered working to be work and loved to go to work every day. Bob’s wife, Linda, was his loving caregiver for many years. Thank you to the staff of The Village House and to the CNAs at All About Home Care, for taking good care of Bob.

Comments / 0

Community Policy