RIP Timothy J. Brown

Timothy J. Brown, 73, of Harrison Avenue in Newport passed away on Monday July 5, 2021 surrounded by his family, following a lengthy and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was the beloved husband of Karen A. Mahanke.

Born September 4, 1947, Tim was the son of William “Wiggie” and Bridget “Bridie” Brown. A lifelong resident of Newport, he attended St. Augustin’s School (’61), De La Salle Academy (’65) and Stonehill College (’69). Upon graduation, Tim served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany and Holland during the Vietnam War. He then returned home, embarking on a long career in landscaping and horticulture, becoming the third generation owner and president of TJ Brown Inc.

At the family business, Tim continued the proud tradition of caring for some of the most storied and beautiful properties in the world. His passion for trees and historic landscapes led him to earning his arborist and horticulturist licenses and a degree from the Hall Institute of Design in Providence. Tim also established an estate gardening division at TJ Brown to expand opportunities for women in the industry. He enjoyed imparting his encyclopedic knowledge of plant and tree names to those he mentored, and he always reminded them to “look up” and cherish the majesty of trees.

Tim was a founding member of the Newport Tree Society (now Conservancy) and served on Newport’s Planning Board, advocating for a working waterfront. His lifelong commitment to community service included volunteering in city parks and schools and taking an active role in the formation of the Aquidneck Land Trust. In his leisure time, Tim enjoyed skiing, swimming, kayaking and squash, and he was an avid Boston sports fan. He was also a frequent patron of live music, even attending the original Woodstock music festival in 1969 (with the ticket stubs to prove it.). Family and loved ones will sorely miss his kind spirit, dry sense of humor and incredible wit.

Along with his wife, Tim is survived by his two sisters, Eileen Brown and Jane Duffy; his three children, Timothy Brown and his wife Maryellen Atkins, Alana Brown and her husband Edwood Jones, and Clare Brown; five grandchildren; and his sister in law, Elaine Mahanke. He is preceded in death by his sister, Sara Brown. Above all, Tim was a devoted husband, dependable brother and loving father and grandfather. The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. David Cunningham, his nurse Madison, and all the dedicated staff and aides at Beacon Hospice, especially Liz and Emma. And a special thanks to MK, Tim’s movement guru.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, July 13 from 4:00 – 7:00pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will be private. A celebration of life and service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations made in Tim’s memory to the Newport Tree Conservancy, PO Box 863, Newport, RI 02840 newporttreeconservancy.org/donate

