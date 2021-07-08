Cancel
Mankato, MN

Walz reflects on session, COVID

By Trey Mewes tmewes@mankatofreepress.com
The Free Press
The Free Press
 13 days ago
Gov. Tim Walz answers a question during a meeting Thursday with staff at The Free Press. Pat Christman

MANKATO — Gov. Tim Walz said any future special session he calls will have strict parameters because of this week’s Senate GOP hearings, one of a number of lessons he took away from this year’s legislative budget process.

Walz stopped in Mankato on Thursday to meet with Free Press editors and reporters to discuss this year’s budget, as well as reflect on the state’s efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and racial strife.

Walz praised the state’s two-year, $52 billion budget passed last week as a good compromise between DFL and GOP lawmakers. He highlighted victories in education funding and health and human services budgeting, but also pointed out compromises on issues such as the state’s reinsurance pool and infrastructure funding as potential spots for improvement during the next budget cycle.

At the same time, Walz said the Senate’s commissioner hearings this week were “a low point” in Minnesota’s political history and could do “long-term damage” to his relationship with Senate GOP leaders.

The Minnesota House adjourned last Thursday after a special session to extend the governor’s peacetime emergency powers and to finalize the state’s next biennial budget. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said then that the Senate would continue its session to ensure Walz would sign the budget bills lawmakers had approved. Gazelka and other senators said a day later they would remain in session to host commissioner confirmation hearings.

The Senate has unilateral power to confirm or deny a governor’s commissioner appointees. Confirmation hearings aren’t required, however, and commissioners often serve several years without being confirmed.

GOP senators have taken aim at several of Walz’s commissioners over the past two years. Lawmakers booted former Labor and Industry Commissioner Nancy Leppink and former Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley from their posts during a special session last summer, while then-Minnesota Pollution Control Agency head Laura Bishop resigned Tuesday before a scheduled confirmation hearing after she was told the Republican-controlled Senate would likely vote to deny her appointment.

Before Walz, the Senate removed one commissioner under then-Gov. Mark Dayton, two under Tim Pawlenty and one under Jesse Ventura.

Walz criticized Gazelka and Senate GOP leaders for being unclear why they wanted to extend the special session at first. He said it was one of the few times in politics where “someone just point-blank lied to me about what they were doing.”

“To stand in front of the press and be asked a direct question why you’re doing something, I think there’s a responsibility to be held accountable for that,” he said.

Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, noted the Senate was criticized last year for holding commissioner hearings during a pandemic and said he believed lawmakers would have been criticized over the hearing process regardless of timing.

“No matter what we do, he’s going to criticize us,” Draheim said. “I think the public needs to know that. We were going to confirm yesterday two more commissioners, and the DFL didn’t want to do it.”

Draheim dismissed concerns the hearings were politically motivated. He said the Senate’s role is to ensure commissioners are doing the job they were appointed to do.

“It’s our constitutional duty,” he said. “As I’ve watched over the years here, it seems like our commissioners are political pawns more than managers of departments. The people in this state, they don’t care whether you’re Democrat, Republican or independent, they just want to make sure the services your agency provides are there.”

Walz said he believed the hearings were more about commissioners following through on policy Republicans didn’t agree with rather than a review on whether commissioners were doing their jobs.

The Senate commissioner hearings are part of a larger battle between state Democrats and Republicans jockeying for political position as they head into an election year in 2022.

The governor said he sees school board meetings as the next big political battle as Republicans seize on critical race theory, a decades-old study of how systemic racism affects U.S. life, while Democrats seize on diversity and equity initiatives in education, among other areas.

Walz touted programs within the education budget to attract more Black teachers and teachers of color, but said there’s stiff resistance from Republicans on similar equity measures.

“I was told that policy or budget items that contained the word ‘equity’ in it would have a hard time passing,” Walz said. “I said, ‘Well, we have thesauruses and we’ll figure this out.’”

COVID concerns

The governor also noted partisanship has only gotten worse in Minnesota’s divided government since the pandemic, whether it’s concerns over how governors use peacetime emergency powers or battles over policing changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYq09_0arOnnWM00
Gov. Tim Walz stopped in Mankato on Thursday to talk to The Free Press. Pat Christman

Walz said he was happy to have relied on numerous hospitals, public health officials and medical industry experts while crafting pandemic policy, though he noted the stress of trying to divvy out personal protection equipment and vaccines to medical groups during the pandemic.

“This stuff was hard,” he said. “If you recall, we were hearing lip service that if you wanted a (COVID-19) test, you could get it. And then I’d call the White House and they’d say, ‘Well, figure it out.’”

Some relationships with hospitals and medical networks became strained as Walz’s office made decisions on where to divert pandemic supplies, but the governor said he was glad those relationships stayed steady throughout the worst months of the pandemic.

He said Mayo Clinic’s pandemic forecasts in particular helped inform his decision to close bars and restaurants last fall during another wave of COVID-19 infections.

At the same time, the governor said he believes there’s a conversation to have about limiting a governor’s use of peacetime emergency powers, but he didn’t think Republicans offered much of a solution when it came to executing the state’s pandemic response.

As an example, Walz noted he pushed lawmakers in January to create policy ending Minnesota’s eviction moratorium but an agreement wasn’t finalized until last week.

Draheim said budget negotiations felt slanted as state agencies, the governor’s office and House Democrats all negotiated with Senate Republicans, rather than just lawmakers discussing budget details. He also said he’d much rather focus on improving Minnesota’s statutes on emergency powers rather than litigate whether Walz overstepped his authority at times during the pandemic.

Draheim noted some policy suggestions, such as turning over emergency powers to the state’s health or human services commissioners rather than the governor, may garner more support as they’ve been put in place in the past.

State leaders acknowledge this year’s budget was only made possible because of an influx of federal aid, which won’t be around during the next round of budget negotiations in 2023.

At that point, the state will have to face some hard decisions — and a hopefully calmer political climate.

“We just need more mutual respect for one another,” Draheim said.

