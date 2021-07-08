Cancel
No Deal: AG Tong Rejects Proposed Settlement With Purdue Pharma

By Robert Storace
Law.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile 15 states including New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have agreed to a proposed settlement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says not so fast. Tong, who has been one of the drugmaker’s fiercest critics over the past several years, said in a...

