No Deal: AG Tong Rejects Proposed Settlement With Purdue Pharma

State to Get Roughly $60 Million from Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson. Vermont Business Magazine Attorney General Donovan today announced an anticipated settlement agreement in principle with three distributors of opioids sued last year by his office – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids. This is a nationwide settlement agreement, valued at $26 billion.(link is external) The amount of Vermont’s portion of the settlement amounts to roughly $60 million. The settlement agreement also requires significant industry changes that will help prevent this type of crisis in the future. This is a separate settlement from the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan, to which Donovan continues to object (see below).