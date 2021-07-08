Cancel
Seattle, WA

An Eater’s Guide to Dining in Seattle

By Eater Staff
Eater
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle is a jewel of the Pacific Northwest, known for picturesque mountains, scenic lakes, and greenery everywhere the eye can see — and the depth of the culinary scene is truly awe-inspiring. Though the pandemic has taken a huge toll on restaurants, bars, and cafes, many dining destinations have shown resiliency over the past year, and are hopeful for better days ahead now that Washington has lifted most COVID-related restrictions. Here’s an introduction on where to eat and drink in the Emerald City right now.

