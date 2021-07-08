ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA Will Indeed Feature The Return Of Corey Stoll As Darren Cross/Yellowjacket

So it’s more of a rumor at this point that Darren Cross, played by Corey Stoll, will be showing up in Ant-Man 3, but there’s a good chance that it could happen since one can imagine that death is losing its grip on some characters thanks to the ability to come up with different ways to describe how they survived. In the first Ant-Man movie it did appear that Cross had died since his suit malfunctioned, but perhaps there’s a possibility that, like Scott, Cross simply continued to shrink without stopping. Or perhaps he entered the Quantum zone and hasn’t found a way back yet, meaning he’s still alive but unable to do much other than simply survive. It’s tough to say for certain, but a lot of people are speculating that Yellowjacket could be making his way back into the MCU somehow, as the idea that Darren Cross hates Scott and Hank Pym so much that his rage would be enough to sustain him. It would be pretty cool to see the villain return, perhaps with even more motivation to do whatever he can to gain his revenge. He might need a few repairs to his suit though.