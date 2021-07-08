Cancel
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA Will Indeed Feature The Return Of Corey Stoll As Darren Cross/Yellowjacket

Sharing her excitement to begin work on Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, star Evangeline Lilly recently shared a post listing off her co-stars, including "#CoreyStoll." Many of us assumed it might have been a simple mistake, but it turns out the Ant-Man star will indeed appear in the upcoming threequel.

MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Is Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Bringing Back An Unexpected Marvel Villain?

While Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still in its earliest stages of unfolding, we've started to see an interesting trend begin: the return of particular solo movie villains. Earlier this year Captain America: Civil War's Baron Zemo (played by Daniel Bruhl) made his return in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier; it's been confirmed that The Incredible Hulk's Abomination (played by Tim Roth) is going to be back in both Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and She-Hulk; and now there is chatter going around that we may get to see the return of Corey Stoll's Darren Cross a.k.a. Yellowjacket in the upcoming Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.
Movies

Ant-Man 3 Will Be Bringing Back YellowJacket

So it’s more of a rumor at this point that Darren Cross, played by Corey Stoll, will be showing up in Ant-Man 3, but there’s a good chance that it could happen since one can imagine that death is losing its grip on some characters thanks to the ability to come up with different ways to describe how they survived. In the first Ant-Man movie it did appear that Cross had died since his suit malfunctioned, but perhaps there’s a possibility that, like Scott, Cross simply continued to shrink without stopping. Or perhaps he entered the Quantum zone and hasn’t found a way back yet, meaning he’s still alive but unable to do much other than simply survive. It’s tough to say for certain, but a lot of people are speculating that Yellowjacket could be making his way back into the MCU somehow, as the idea that Darren Cross hates Scott and Hank Pym so much that his rage would be enough to sustain him. It would be pretty cool to see the villain return, perhaps with even more motivation to do whatever he can to gain his revenge. He might need a few repairs to his suit though.
EW.com

How the Loki finale sets up Ant-Man 3, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and beyond

Loki's season 1 finale unveiled the Disney+ drama's glorious purpose. Like every Marvel property, the time-hopping drama told a (relatively) self-contained story, but it also had major implications for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, the climactic ender confirms that Loki is the studio's most consequential Disney+ show yet because it has far-reaching consequences for not only several confirmed movies in Phase 4, but for things that haven't been announced yet but definitely appear to be in the offing.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Box Office: Will ‘Black Widow’ Share A Key Advantage With ‘Spider-Man’ And ‘Ant-Man’?

Walt Disney and Marvel’s Black Widow earned another $7.16 million on Monday, a drop of 59% from its $17.55 million Monday gross. That brings the Scarlett Johansson-led MCU prequel’s domestic cume to $87.526 million in four days. That’s pretty damn close to the 58% drop from Sunday to Monday for Spider-Man: Homecoming after its $117 million debut and better than the 62% drop after Ant-Man and the Wasp’s $76 million Fri-Sun launch. Both Marvel movies opened in the same early-July weekend in 2017 and 2018. Barring a fluke, it’ll top $100 million domestic tomorrow.
TV Series

How the Loki Finale Sets Up Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted on Wednesday morning, and fans are still processing all of its various reveals tied to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the events of the series have largely existed on the periphery of the main, 2023-set events of the post-Avengers: Endgame franchise, that hasn't stopped them from making a pretty profound impact. One element of the season finale, in particular, has kickstarted a new array of possibilities for the MCU going forward — and it just might have provided the best setup yet for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania along the way. Obviously, major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always." below! Only look if you want to know!
TV & Videos

BLACK WIDOW (2021) Review - Pop Jedi Digs In With Episode 21

Last week, the Pop Jedi team opened the red ledger to honor the history of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their Legacy of Black Widow episode. Now, the crew are back with an all-new episode to dicuss Black Widow's record breaking return to the big screen with their review of the film. They also offer up some of the latest and greatest in recent pop culture news.
Movies

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Will Reportedly Feature Tom Hiddleston's Return As Loki

WARNING: Some Spoilers For The Season Finale Of Loki Follow!. We all thought the Scarlet Witch would be the one responsible for tearing apart the Multiverse in WandaVision, but it turns out it was Loki (well, Sylvie) all along. Now, the stage has been set for What If?, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and countless other stories we never expected to see play out on screen.
TV Series

LOKI: Here Are The Marvel Cinematic Universe Voice Cameos From The Show's Awesome Opening Sequence - SPOILERS

The season finale of Loki introduced us to Kang the Conqueror, a character who has the potential to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. However, when the episode began, we were taken for a brief trip down the Sacred Timeline and heard a lot of familiar voices from this shared world's history. With "It's Been a Long, Long Time" playing in the background, we hear The Falcon saying "Way to go, Tic-Tac!" from Captain America: Civil War and Hope Van Dyne noting "That's how you punch" in 2015's Ant-Man.
TV Series

LOKI Star DeObia Oparei Weighs In On A Possible Season 2 Or MCU Return As Boastful Loki (Exclusive)

Everyone is getting excited about tomorrow's Loki finale, with the hope being we'll finally get some answers about whoever is really pulling the strings of the Time Variance Authority. It seems unlikely that the Variants we met in "Journey Into Mystery" will return, though it would be a shame if they're not somehow freed from The Void alongside the God of Mischief and Sylvie.

