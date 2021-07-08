Gabe Kapler, more open-minded than he was in Philly, has Giants in first place

When Gabe Kapler was hired to be the Giants’ manager, the choice was controversial, to put it mildly. Kapler had a rocky tenure in Philadelphia, plus he was the Dodgers’ farm director when there were allegations of sexual assault against some of the team’s minor-leaguers that he later acknowledged were mishandled. But Farhan Zaidi, the Giants’ president of baseball operations, knew Kapler well. Zaidi was the Dodgers’ general manager during Kapler’s time with L.A., and was convinced he was the right man for the job.