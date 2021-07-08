Vital Signs: RBA governor Philip Lowe's dangerous game on interest rates
There's an idea in economics that policy makers need at least one tool for each target at which they are aiming. Fewer tools than targets will mean not achieving all goals. This is known as the Tinbergen Rule (named for the famed Dutch economist Jan Tinbergen, who shared the first Nobel prize of economics in 1969). It has particular resonance when considering the plight of Philip Lowe, governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia.www.birminghamstar.com
Comments / 0