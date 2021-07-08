Cancel
NBA

Hornets' Miles Bridges: In COVID-19 protocols at Team USA

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Bridges entered COVID-19 protocols at Team USA training camp in Los Angeles, Real GM reports. Bridges was one of several young players named to the USA Select Team, which practices alongside the Olympic team in preparation for the 2021 Games in Tokyo. All three of Bridges, Immanuel Quickley and P.J. Washington are currently in COVID-19 protocols, and with the Olympics set to begin in just over two weeks it's unclear if they'll be able to return to the Select Team.

