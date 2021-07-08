Cancel
Retail

Celerant Technology® Integrates Point of Sale Software with Hobby and Train Wholesaler, Emery Distributors™

 13 days ago

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, today announced a new integration with Emery Distributors, a family-owned, hobby and train wholesaler. Through Celerant’s point of sale software, hobby shop retailers can access Emery Distributors’ product catalog, import products and automatically order inventory for their brick-and-mortar store locations, based on min/max levels.

