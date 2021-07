The main nursing union is to consult members on possible action, after the government announced a 3 per cent NHS pay rise which the Royal College of Nursing said amounts to a cut after inflation is taken into account.The Department of Health said the rise will be worth an additional £1,000 a year to the average nurse in England, while many porters and cleaners will receive around £540.Backdated to April, it amounts to a significant improvement on the government’s initial offer of just 1 per cent for NHS staff after a year in which they have been under intense...