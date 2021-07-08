Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Wimbledon Lookahead: Djokovic, 3 newcomers in semifinals

Frankfort Times
 14 days ago

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. With Roger Federer already out, the only familiar face in the men's semifinals at Wimbledon is top-ranked Novak Djokovic. The other three players left — No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy, No. 10 Denis Shapovalov of Canada and No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland — had never even reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club before. Only Berrettini had reached the last four at any Grand Slam tournament, doing so at the 2019 U.S. Open. That makes Djokovic the big favorite to add a sixth Wimbledon crown — and third in a row — and equal the men's record of 20 total Grand Slam titles shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal. First, Djokovic needs to get past Shapovalov in the semifinals. The 22-year-old Shapovalov is only the third Canadian man to reach the Wimbledon semis. He has an 0-6 record against Djokovic. Hurkacz beat Federer in straight sets in the quarterfinals and will try to follow that up by beating Berrettini. Hurkacz won their only previous matchup.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#Ap#Lookahead#The All England Club#Grand Slam#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
TennistheScore

Djokovic beats Shapovalov, advances to 7th Wimbledon final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — We know, of course, that Novak Djokovic can lose matches at Wimbledon, and he can lose at other Grand Slam tournaments, too, because it has happened — and actuality proves possibility. And yet he keeps showing, over and over again, that it is foolhardy to doubt...
TennisSporting News

Novak Djokovic vs. Denis Shapovalov live score, updates, highlights from 2021 Wimbledon semifinals

Novak Djokovic has progressed to his 30th grand slam final with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 7-5 victory over Canada's Denis Shapovalov. Speaking post-match, the 34-year-old admitted the final scoreline did not tell the true story of the two-hour-and-44-minute tussle against the 10th seed on Centre Court, conceding the Candian should have won the first set and was the better player in the second.
TennistheScore

Olympic tennis draw: Osaka, Djokovic learn opening-round opponents

TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s first match in nearly two months will come against 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament. The second-seeded Osaka, who represents host Japan and is one of the top names at the Games, is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.
TennisFrankfort Times

Novak Djokovic posts he is in for Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic is going to the Tokyo Olympics, keeping alive his chance for a “Golden Slam.”. Djokovic, 34, posted Thursday on Twitter that he had booked his flight and was proud to represent Serbia at the Olympics. After he won Wimbledon on Sunday for his record-tying 20th career Grand Slam title, Djokovic said he didn't know if he was going to play in Tokyo.
TennisCharlotteObserver.com

The Latest: Djokovic tries to reach 7th Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic will try to reach his seventh Wimbledon final when he plays No. 10 Denis Shapovalov of Canada on Centre Court. That would put Djokovic tied for second on the all-time list, equaling Boris Becker, Arthur Gore and Pete Sampras. Roger Federer has played in 12 Wimbledon finals, winning eight. Djokovic has five Wimbledon titles.
TennisESPN

Naomi Osaka gets No. 52 Saisai Zheng, Novak Djokovic gets No. 139 Hugo Dellien in Olympic tennis tournament draw

TOKYO -- Naomi Osaka's first match in nearly two months will come against 52nd-ranked Saisai Zheng of China in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament. The second-seeded Osaka, who represents host Japan and is one of the top names at the Games, is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.
TennisBirmingham Star

Novak Djokovic faces tough draw at Olympics

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's road to the Golden Slam is not an easy one, with possible matches against Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev in his path at the Tokyo Olympics. Djokovic, representing Serbia, has won the season's first three grand slams and could become the first male player ever to win the Golden Slam if he first captures gold in Tokyo. Then all that's left is winning the U.S. Open in August. Steffi Graf is the only player to ever do it, in 1988.

Comments / 0

Community Policy