Health experts: COVID Delta variant may already be dominant strain in Florida

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant has been reported in Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties as coronavirus hospitalizations begin to increase. While only 280 cases of the Delta variant have been documented in Florida so far, compared to the 2.3 million cases of the coronavirus statewide, experts say the variant is on track to become the dominant strain in Florida. A hospital official on Thursday indicated the variant is already the dominant strain in the state.

